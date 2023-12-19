InfraBlaze 2023 Ignites Insights: Navigating India's Vision 2030, Ethical Policies, and Digital Transformation in Infrastructure Management

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 19: The flagship event InfraBlaze 2023, organized by the Infrastructure Management Committee at Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) on December 14th, 15th, and 16th, welcomed delegates from both public administration and the corporate sector. The event was graced by the presence of key figures, including Dr. Netra Neelam, Director; Dr. K Rajagopal, Deputy Director; and Dr. Kedar Bhagwat, HOD, MBA - Infrastructure Development and Management at SCMHRD.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director, SCMHRD stated, "Infrablaze 2023, themed India's Vision 2030: From Blueprints to Reality,' has ignited profound insights into navigating the intricate landscape of ethical policies and digital transformation in infrastructure development and management."

Themed "India's Vision 2030: From Blueprints to Reality," the 9th edition of InfraBlaze featured a keynote address by Shri Anil Swarup, Former Secretary- Ministry of Coal & Ministry of School Education, who served as the chief guest and keynote speaker. Shri Anil Swarup underscored the importance of ethics in policy formulation for India's Vision 2030, emphasizing the need for ideas that are politically accepted, socially desirable, technologically feasible, financially viable, administratively doable, judicially tenable, and emotionally relatable.

The first session of Day 1, led by Aman Sinha, Director and co-founder of TechSCM, delved into "Transforming Supply-chain using Digitalization." Conducted offline at the SCMHRD campus, the discussion explored the complexities within the supply chain, emphasizing the scale of operations, digitalization enablers, and the impact of digital transformation on supply chains.

Day 1's second session featured a panel discussion on "Logistics Cost Reduction: A Comprehensive Analysis of the National Logistics Policy." The panelists, including Rajendra Nimmagadda, Abhijit Basu, and Nitin Chandra, moderated by Dr Rajesh Dhake, discussed the National Logistics Policy's implications on infrastructure, data analytics, collaboration, and the challenges posed by India's diverse geography.

On the second day, an offline panel discussion focused on the "Role of Infrastructure Consulting in Building a $10 Trillion Economy by 2030." Participants included Hanish Babbar, Siddharth Kalra, Isha Gupta, and Sabyasachi Haldar. The discussion covered the allocation of capital for infrastructure expenditure, the diverse role of consultants, and the complexities involved in addressing India's goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2030.

The first session of Day 3 featured Diya Sengupta, Lead, Global Strategy & Consulting-ESG Measurement, Analytics & Performance at Accenture Strategy, discussing "ESG Trends and Practices." Sengupta highlighted the integration of various disciplines for ESG, addressing issues like extreme weather events and modern slavery, emphasizing the importance of ethical business practices, transparency, and standardized reporting.

In the second session of Day 3, Abhay Yagnik, Senior Vice President & Head of Business Development at JSW Energy Ltd., spoke on "Renewable Energy Target & Energy Transition," discussing challenges and opportunities in renewable energy, including issues with reactive power production, the need for significant investment in energy storage, challenges in green hydrogen technology, and the limitations of solar power generation to daytime. The session provided valuable insights for students and stressed the importance of further study in specific areas of interest.

