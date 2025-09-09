Innovation-Driven Waste-to-Value Added Products (VAP) Alliance Formed between Premier Green Innovations Pvt Ltd (PGI) and Entity 1

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9: Premier Green Innovations Pvt Ltd (PGI) and Entity 1 Value Emission Pvt Ltd. today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy an innovation-led Waste-to-Value Added Products (VAP) platform. The alliance will leverage the advanced Microbial Electrochemical Cell (MECC) technology to convert agricultural, and industrial waste into specific value-added products - ethyl acetate, acetic acid & bio-hydrogen based methanol for use in the Chemical & Mobility Industry sectors as an additive. The partnership aims to drive energy security, decarbonization, and sustainable waste management across India, with a focus on scalable, modular MECC reactors and envisages an investment of Rs. 500 crores, in 3 years - to build alternative materials to set up a full-scale alternate refinery. The alliance to Produce Hydrogen, Methanol, Ethyl Acetate, Using the MECC-Based Reactors.

Entity 1's first MECC reactor is now at PGIPL's Kangra site, and work will commence this week for trial production, with the financial agreements signed by the two parties.

Commenting on the alliance, Entity 1's Founder, Dr. Kaushik Palicha said, "Today's announcement marks a pivotal step in redefining Bio-waste as a strategic resource. By integrating advanced MECC reactors with Premier Green Innovations' execution capabilities, we have opened avenues which include hydrogen & methanol to name a few that can power various industrial sectors in manufacturing and transport sustainably through green initiatives while delivering economic value."

"Premier Green Innovations is committed to accelerating the adoption of innovative green technologies," stated Vikas Gupta, CEO of PGIPL." Our partnership with Entity 1 Value Emission Pvt Ltd., will push the boundaries of what is possible in waste valorisation, creating a versatile platform that supports India's energy transition and climate goals."

This alliance will significantly help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve municipal and industrial waste management. It also will help in the creation of multi-site, modular manufacturing hubs; diverse revenue streams from gas off-take, chemical sales, and potential IP licensing. Significantly this will help create jobs across planning, construction, operations, and engineering; enhanced energy access and rural development through waste-to-energy infrastructure.

Key Innovation Highlights

* Multi-Product Waste-to Value Added Platform: Using MECC or equivalent advanced reactors, the joint venture will convert diverse feedstocksagricultural residues, dairy and food-processing effluentsinto a portfolio of clean fuels and chemicals:

* Hydrogen (bio-hydrogen) for industrial use and blending, and forward extension to methanol, which has been produced at plant scale.

* Bio-methane (CBG) for CGD networks and power generation, which has been produced at plant scale.

* Acetic acid & ethyl acetate as versatile chemical feedstocks, both of which are under plant trials.

* Ancillary products and potential carbon credits.

* This source & process makes the lowest price products for end users, for instance, Methanol is priced at Rs. 22/- litre.

* Modular, Scalable MECC Reactors: The reactors are designed as plug-and-play modules, each sized for 0.5-100.00 tonnes per day, enabling rapid deployment, phased ramp-ups, and reduced capital expenditure per unit.

* On-Site Purification & Pipeline-Ready Outputs: Integrated gas purification ensures pipeline-quality CBG and high-purity hydrogen suitable for downstream industrial applications and potential synergy with chemical synthesis.

* IP-Driven Differentiation: The collaboration will pursue exclusive IP and licensing arrangements, enabling differentiated solutions in feedstock handling, reactor design, catalysts, and process optimization.

Sustainable & Inclusive Growth: The project aligns with India's energy transition goals and waste management policies, offering measurable environmental benefits, job creation, and rural-urban waste valorisation.

About Entity 1:

Entity 1 is a leading innovator in sustainable energy and waste-to-energy technologies, focused on transforming waste streams into high-value energy and chemical products through scalable, modular solutions and proprietary processes.

About Premier Green Innovations Pvt Ltd (PGI):

PGI is a pioneer in green technologies and sustainable industrial solutions, delivering innovative products and services that advance the transition to a low-carbon economy. PGI collaborates with industry partners to scale transformative technologies for broad societal benefit.

