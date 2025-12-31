"Insightful interaction with economists," PM Modi meets experts, discussed Aatmanirbharta and structural transformation

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with economists and experts and listened to their views on the theme of "Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat," according to a social media post shared by him on Wednesday.

In the post, the Prime Minister said the interaction was insightful and focused on understanding expert perspectives related to India's development agenda.

He noted that economists and specialists shared valuable inputs on strengthening self-reliance and driving structural transformation in the economy as part of the vision for a developed India.

"Had an insightful interaction with economists and experts yesterday. They shared valuable perspectives relating to the theme of 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat,'" the Prime Minister said in the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a pre-Budget meeting with leading economists in New Delhi.

At the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other eminent economists were present.

At the meeting, the discussions focused on key priorities and inputs for the upcoming Union Budget.

Earlier, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held 10 rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The meetings brought together representatives and experts from key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and MSMEs, capital markets, manufacturing, services, and technology.

The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agricultural economists. Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organisations.

During these meetings, sector experts and stakeholders presented their recommendations, challenges, and expectations for the upcoming Budget. The discussions focused on economic growth, employment generation, investment climate, technological advancement, industrial competitiveness, financial sector stability, labour welfare, and sustainable development.

The Union Budget is typically presented on February 1 of each year. This year too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1.

Meanwhile, the Government of India is seeking suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor