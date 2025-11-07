Inspira Enterprise Recognized as a Leader in the Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Inspira Enterprise, a global leader in cybersecurity services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This recognition highlights Inspira's AI-driven cybersecurity services, tailored specifically for mid-market enterprises globally.

Commenting on the achievement, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, remarked, "We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the leaders by Everest Group. This validates our team's dedication and excellence in delivering advanced AI-driven cybersecurity services to safeguard the digital assets of our customers. We will continue to further invest and focus on building resilient, AI-driven, and automation-enabled security for the global mid-market segment."

Everest Group has recognized Inspira Enterprise for its strong domain knowledge, proactive account management, and comprehensive MDR services. Mid-market enterprises seeking secure AI adoption can leverage Inspira's AI governance and assured services. Its iSMART² platform further enhances cybersecurity management with CXO dashboards, TRPM workflows, and cyber-risk mapping.

"Mid-market firms hold a significant amount of sensitive business and customer data and are attractive targets for cybercriminals. They house complex environments, but the lack of resources of large enterprises makes them vulnerable to breaches, leading to losses on several fronts. Cybersecurity service providers for this segment have to deliver advanced security capabilities with agility while remaining cost-effective. Inspira Enterprises has exhibited these traits and earned a Leader position in the Everest Group Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025," says Kumar Avijit, Vice President, Everest Group.

For more information, visit: https://inspiraenterprise.com/everest-group-cybersecurity-services-for-mid-market-enterprises-peak-matrix-assessment-2025/

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It delivers adaptive, intelligent, and customer-centric solutions to diverse industries.

With 1600+ professionals, Inspira successfully delivers complex transformation projects for 550+ clients. Its AI and cybersecurity capabilities empower businesses to build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems. Learn more: www.inspiraenterprise.com.

Contact:

Deepak I J,

deepak.ij@inspiraenterprise.com

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their positioning. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400111/Inspira_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor