Inspire Films Limited Reports Excellent H1 FY24 Results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Inspire Films Limited (NSE - INSPIRE), one of the leading production houses of India, known for producing popular television shows and web series, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY 24.

Commenting on the performance, Yash A Patnaik, Managing Director of Inspire Films Limited said, "The first half of FY24 has been a very significant period for us at Inspire. We successfully launched our SME IPO and achieved outstanding financial results for this period. Inspire continued its strong performance in H1 FY 24 with revenues at Rs 21.29 Cr (up 57 per cent), EBITDA at Rs 2.88 Cr (up 96.6 per cent), PAT at Rs 1.46 Cr (up 105 per cent) compared to the corresponding period last year."

Yash A Patnaik further added, "During this period Inspire produced as many as three popular television programmes and web series for Jio Cinema, Colors TV, Dangal Channel, Shemaroo Umang namely Tere Ishq Main Ghaayal, Ishq Ki Baazi and Gauna EK Pratha. With a strong pipeline of projects we are hoping to continue the growth trajectory and add value to our investors' trust and confidence in Inspire."

Inspire Films Limited is one of the leading production houses of India, known for producing popular content across television and OTT. Inspire was founded in 2012 by Yash A Patnaik under his banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Since its inception, Inspire has produced over 35 popular television shows, web series and mini-series for Star Plus, Colors, Sony, Disney+ HotStar, Jio Cinema, MX Player, Zee TV, Life OK, Star Bharat, Cartoon Network, Sun Network, Dangal, Star Gold, Shemaroo and others.

Some of the popular projects of Inspire are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sadda Haq, Ishq Main Marajawan, Jana Na Dilse Door, Twistwala Love, Secret Diaries, Junoon, Nagarjun Ek Yoddha, Dear Ishq, Baazi Ishq Ki, Gauna Ek Pratha and Tu Zakham Hai.

The company has been producing successful and critically acclaimed content across genres, languages and formats. Inspire has won over 150 national and international awards for its television and web series.

For more details, please visit - www.inspirefilms.in.

