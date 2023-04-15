InspirUS: JBCN International School's three-day event was a huge success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (/NewsVoir): InspirUs, a three day multi-faceted fun filled event that showcases an exceptional display of skills, camaraderie and team spirit. This annual event featured diverse activities that are divided into four broad quadrants: Athletic Me, Artistic Me, Cerebral Me and Expressive Me. Each activity under each quadrant is conducted as a house-wise competition. Every learner participates in one or more events from each quadrant and prepares with tremendous house spirit and enthusiasm for the final event. The event has concluded across the three campuses namely Parel, Oshiwara & Chembur. The event embodies learner perseverance and strength so as to gun for the title trophy for the house they represent.

InspirUs 2023 saw nearly 1500 learners participating in various competitions segregated as per the four quadrants, such as cricket box, nukkad natak, Cirque Fantasia, music performances, masterchef, slice it, JBCN Prime Time Talk show, fashion styling, STEM learning, number ninjas, theater plays, rubik's cube challenge, water polo, table tennis, basketball, and football tournaments, Sudoku warriors, fashion styling, one-act play and much more. The houses are categorized into- Gallant Gladiators, Terrific Titans, Super Samurai & Valiant Vikings. The winners of the InspirUs, both at the Parel and Oshiwara campuses, were the Valiant Vikings and Gallant Gladiators were the winners at the Chembur campus.

The InspirUs event pushes the learners to do their best to gain maximum points while bolstering their house spirit. After hosting InspirUs for over four years now, both virtually and in a hybrid model, the three-day on-ground extravaganza infused everyone with creativity and enthusiasm. This year InspirUs saw judges such as Shreyas Talpade, Rajshree Thakur, Nivedita Basu, Adil Shaikh and many more. The judges were spellbound by the performances and participation of learners across grades. The core committee and the backbone of the event included the learner council, house masters and teachers that tirelessly worked to make this event a huge success. The learners were mentored for 30 days prior to the event by experts across each quadrant.

On concluding the event, Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, said, "InspirUs was founded with the vision of pushing learners to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new challenges, and demonstrate perseverance and dedication. Every year the learners surprise us with their zest to win and the hard work they put in to make the event vivacious. InspirUs 2023 was a roaring success, all thanks to our teachers, learners, parents, academic and non-academic staff. The learners showcased their best and had fun while doing so. We are immensely grateful for having this event on ground this year and are looking forward to making it bigger and better in the upcoming academic year."

The event concluded with a stellar closing ceremony consisting of learner performances and the presence of chief guests such as Ritesh Arora, CEO, Browerstack & a performance that left everyone spellbound by musician, singer and composer - Adnan Sami. The ceremony also showcased the much-awaited winner announcement and a lot more. You can check the highlights of the event by visiting our Instagram page.

Mumbai-based JBCN Education is a pioneering orgzation in education for over three decades, having built a strong presence in the school segment through the management of 14 educational institutes, including pre-schools and national and international high schools, which have adopted an unparalleled curriculum across all levels. JBCN Education has a network of four International Schools in Mumbai that adopt a range of curricula viz. the IB (PYP (Candidate) and Authorized DP), CAIE (CIPP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE, implemented through a unique 'EduCreative' method of learning which is a cornerstone for lifelong learning. Powered by a dynamic team, driven by a strong vision, and incorporating the latest educational research practiced globally, JBCN Education has emerged as one of the finest International Schools in Mumbai.

