Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to fund working capital requirements, invest in its subsidiary, Integrum Green Assets Private Limited, to finance the establishment of solar plant to supply energy to C&I customer under long term Power Purchase Agreement, fund expenditure for inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes. The company plans to issue up to 49,50,000 equity shares, as a fresh issue, each with a face value of ₹10, along with an offer for sale of up to 5,40,000equity shares, aggregating to a total issue size of up to 54,90,000 equity shares in the forthcoming IPO.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited:

Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited provides innovative renewable energy solutions to industrial and commercial clients, focusing on Solar, Wind, and Hybrid installations. The company's offerings include the design and installation of customized wind-solar hybrid systems, advanced energy sourcing analytics, and comprehensive asset management to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

