Intellipaat Partners with IndiaAI Mission (MeitY) to Empower Citizens with AI Literacy and Build an AI-Ready India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: In a landmark initiative to democratize Artificial Intelligence (AI) education across India, Intellipaat, one of India's leading AI-powered learning and upskilling platforms, has partnered with the IndiaAI Mission, an initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to roll out the 'YUVAi for ALL' program a nationwide effort to make India AI-literate and future-ready.

As part of this collaboration, Intellipaat will train on Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI to students, teachers, and professionals completely free of cost. The initiative aligns with the Government's vision to empower 10 million citizens by January 2026 with essential AI skills and knowledge.

Under the partnership:

- Participants will receive Government-recognized certification.

- Intellipaat will conduct AI awareness workshops, GenAI tool demonstrations, and community learning drives.

- Foundation AI literacy e-learning videos.

"At Intellipaat, we have always believed that India's true potential lies in its youth and educators. Our partnership with the IndiaAI Mission represents a shared vision to make AI education accessible to every citizen, regardless of their background. By empowering India's Youth with this foundational AI literacy, we are taking a major step toward realizing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a Digital and AI-Enabled Bharat."

Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO, Intellipaat

About the IndiaAI Mission

The IndiaAI Mission, spearheaded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is the Government of India's flagship initiative to promote the responsible development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence. The mission aims to advance AI research, innovation, and literacy across all sections of society, ensuring India emerges as a global hub for AI talent and applications.

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a leading online and hybrid upskilling platform, empowering millions of learners globally with industry-relevant programs in high-in-demand skills and technologies. Through partnerships with IITs, NITs, IIM's and global universities, Intellipaat continues to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs in the AI age.

