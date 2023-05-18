Intelliswift unveils Salesforce Center of Excellence to Drive Growth and Innovation

Newark (California) [US], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, has announced an increased focus on its Salesforce capabilities to offer more value to customers and drive business growth. This strategic move comes close on the heels of Intelliswift's recent acquisition of Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce implementation.

Salesforce, the world's #1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform, provides an ecosystem of products and solutions that help businesses improve customer engagement, increase sales, service and marketing while streamlining operations. Intelliswift has built a dedicated Salesforce Center of Excellence (CoE), led by newly appointed SVP of Consulting and Salesforce, George Varghese. Prior to this, as an entrepreneur, Co-founder and CEO, George had successfully built a Salesforce consulting company that had reached Platinum Partner status before its acquisition. George has also worked in leadership roles in Infosys & PwC across multiple geographies.

George stated, "I am super excited to be a part of Intelliswift and have a core leadership team comprised of some of the best Salesforce consultants and architects in the industry. We are also in the process of quickly expanding the CoE with a talented team of certified experts who bring deep functional and technical experience across industry verticals and the entire gamut of Salesforce products. This team will work closely with clients to understand their unique business needs and design solutions that leverage the full power of the Salesforce platform. With the existing enviable client list of Intelliswift and a well-defined, industry focused approach to implementations, we expect to be a trusted partner of choice in the Salesforce ecosystem."

Intelliswift has developed a range of Salesforce-focused solutions & accelerators that can help clients expedite their digital transformation journeys.

"Intelliswift has long been a trusted partner for our clients in their digital transformation journeys," said Pat Patel, Founder and CEO of Intelliswift. "With our amplified focus on Salesforce, we're excited to offer even more value to our clients and help them drive innovation and growth."

"Our heightened focus on Salesforce is a testament to our commitment to helping clients across industries drive business success through digital transformation. Intelliswift's team of certified Salesforce experts is well-equipped to help clients design and implement custom solutions that will provide significant competitive edge," said Surej KP, President of Intelliswift. "We look forward to working with George and continuing to help our clients unlock new opportunities and achieve their business goals through Salesforce."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor