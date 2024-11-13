Inter Dairy Expo 2024 to Showcase Innovations in India’s Dairy Industry from December 5 to 7 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Having clocked in the best decade in its entire history, Indian Dairy sector is getting further fillip with “Inter Dairy Expo 2024”, an initiative of VA Exhibitions in association with India Dairy Association (West Zone) which is scheduled to be organized from December 5 – 7, 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai INDIA showcasing complete value chain of dairy industry. Sustainable technologies, advanced packaging and preservation concepts, innovations in processing and production, cutting-edge automation, and much more will be exhibited by more than 120 leading Indian and global companies. This unique trade fair offers an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore the newest technologies, access Lab to Table Dairy Innovations and experience live demonstrations.

Presently, India is the world's highest producer of milk, contributing about 24% of global milk production. Registering a growth of 6% over the previous year, India's milk production for 2023-24 touched a record high of 230.58 million metric tons, which is three times that of China, with a current valuation of approx. USD 125 billion, Indian dairy market is pegged to grow at about 9% annually to reach USD 230 billion by 2030 thanks to adoption of new technologies right from milk production to processing & packaging as also for improving productivity made possible by the Government of India’s proactive support to the Indian dairy industry.

Highlighting the critical role of India's dairy sector, Dr. R.S. Sodhi, President of the Indian Dairy Association, states, “Dairy provides a livelihood to over 80 million rural households, primarily composed of landless and marginal farmers. Milk cooperative societies and village collection systems have not only fostered economic independence among farmers but also broken barriers of gender, caste, religion, and community. Women, who form the backbone of this sector, contribute significantly to its success. The dairy industry serves as a vital job provider, particularly for women, and plays a pivotal role in advancing women's empowerment across the country.”

Amongst the gamut of products and solutions that will be a part of this vital trade show are Milk and Milk Products, Dairy Farming & Farm Equipment, Veterinary solutions, Processing and packaging equipment, Automation & Data processing, Ingredients and Additives, Cold chain management, distribution and logistics, Financial assistance institutions, high-precision labelling machines, Dairy Testing equipment, Packaging solutions that ensure durability, efficiency, and product appeal, innovative methods for preserving dairy product quality etc.

Says Ashwani Pande, CEO of VA Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, “Inter Dairy Expo – along with parallel events like seminar, B2B meetings, CEO Conclave, etc. – will enhance the understanding of industry trends and possible solutions to the challenges being faced by the Indian dairy industry. A dedicated Start-up Zone will provide an ideal platform for recent entrants providing solutions for manufacturing and brand building among potential investors and mentors.”

Concurrent with the B2B expo, the Indian Dairy Association (West Zone) is organising a high-level, 2-day Seminar on “Global Market Opportunities for Indian Dairy” to explore how India can tap into global dairy markets with insights on production, exports, and regulatory trends to be addressed by Industry veterans, academia and policymakers. The Inter Dairy Awards 2024, scheduled to be announced on December 05, 2024, shall honor remarkable achievements in Innovation, excellence and entrepreneurship in the Dairy Industry with a particular focus on Quality & Safety Control, Processing Technology, Packaging Innovation, and Sustainability.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.interdairy.in

