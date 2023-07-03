International Pythian Council Expands Focus to Goa, India, for Hosting Global Pythian Award and National Pythian Games 2024

Mr Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games submitting Proposal Letter to Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister, GOA

Goa (India), June 26: International Pythian Council, the apex organization for Modern Pythian Games celebrating art, culture, and diverse sports, has announced a significant shift in its focus towards the vibrant state of Goa. Mr. Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games and founding Secretary General and Mr. Aushim Khetarpal, Vice President of International Pythian Council, along with Mr. BH Anilkumar, President of the Pythian Council of India, recently visited Goa to explore hosting the Pythian Award function in February 2024 and the Pythian National Games in October 2024. The delegation also visited Puducherry and Kolkata to assess the existing infrastructure for the National Pythian Games.

Positive Meetings with Government Officials

During the visit, the delegation had the privilege of meeting with Mr. Pramod Sawant and Mr. Puneet Goel, the hon’ble Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Goa. Mr. Goel expressed his appreciation for the positive reception from Mr. Sawant, who demonstrated a keen interest in supporting the Pythian Council’s endeavours. The delegation will soon present a list of requirements to the Goa state government.

Promoting Indian Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Mr. Aushim Khetarpal acknowledged Goa’s rich culture and the hospitality of its people. He highlighted that hosting an international award function in Goa would present an opportunity to showcase India to the world, promoting Indian tourism and cultural heritage.

Identifying Talent and Promoting Traditional Indian Games

Mr. Bijender Goel emphasized the council’s primary focus on identifying talented individuals and specific activities in the fields of arts, culture, and diverse sports for the Pythian Games. These events aim to inspire people worldwide and captivate global attention by including traditional Indian games. The council aims to declare the GOA state executive board soon to propel their mission forward.

Inclusivity and Diversity at the Forefront by including cricket for disabled

The International Pythian Council recently included Cricket for the Physically Challenged and Visually Impaired in its charter, highlighting its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. The council believes in aligning with the United Nations’ agenda to promote traditional cultural games and cultures.

Showcasing Indian Art Forms, Traditional Games, and Martial Arts

Mr. AnilKumar, IAS, President of the Pythian Council of India, expressed the council’s aim to focus on various art forms, traditional games, and martial arts prevalent across India. From music, dance, poetry, painting, and theatre to culinary arts and digital arts, the council seeks to highlight these fields. Traditional Indian games such as Circle Kabaddi, Mallar Kambh, Modern Polo, and many others will be celebrated. India’s martial arts, including Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Gatka, and Silambam, will also be given prominence.

About the Pythian Games

Pythian Games and Olympic Games share historical significance, originating in Greek history as part of the four Pan-Hellenic Games from 582 BC to 394 AD. The Modern Pythian Games have been resurrected again in 2022 by the representatives of 92 nations on the initiative of Mr. Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games. Mr. Goel revealed the concept of Modern Pythian Games on April 7, 2022, at the global conference of the Delphi Economic Forum at Delphi. Greece. With India holding global trademark rights, the Pythian Games draw inspiration from the fusion of traditional games and artistic activities, similar to the Olympics’ impact on sports. The Modern Pythian Games is an international event that celebrates art, culture, and diverse sports. It aims to showcase the cultural heritage of participating regions and promote global unity.

For more information, please visit: https://pythiangames.org/

