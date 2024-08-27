International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Acoustic Yard Host Charity Event for Underprivileged Children in Udaipur

PNN

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Acoustic Yard successfully organized a charitable event at Hansraj Children Home, bringing essential support and joy to 80 underprivileged children. This event provided the children with much-needed resources while also fostering deep emotional connections between the participants.

Event Overview The charity event was spearheaded by Nitin Bhandari, with the dedicated support of a volunteer team including Archit Chhajed, Bhanwar Singh, Somlal Katara, Babu Kumar, Jagdish Puri, Bheru Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Manoj Rathore, Deva Telli, Kishan Damor, Ranvijay Singh, and Vinod Jhala. Their hard work and selfless dedication ensured the event's success and left a lasting impact on the children.

Aid Provided During the event, the children received a wide range of supplies that addressed both their educational and daily needs. The items distributed included essential learning materials such as notebooks and pens, alongside treats like cake, juice, chips, and snacks such as Namkeen and Kachori. In addition, the children were given bananas, drawing kits, badminton rackets and shuttlecocks, Carrom coins, Poha, rice, and cooking oil. These provisions not only met the children's basic needs but also enriched their lives with entertainment and joy.

Activities and Engagement The event kicked off at 10:00 AM, with volunteers and children sharing meals and engaging in various activities. The day was filled with interaction, encouragement for learning, and creative expression through small painting and art sessions, allowing the children to explore their creativity and imagination.

Reflections on the Event Nitin Bhandari expressed his feelings about the event, stating, "Organizing this event was an incredibly fulfilling and moving experience. We were able to connect with the lives of underprivileged children and contribute in a meaningful way to their well-being. Seeing the smiles and happiness on their faces brought me immense satisfaction."

Looking Ahead This event not only provided essential support to the children but also strengthened the emotional bonds between the volunteers and the children. The collaboration between IYDF and Acoustic Yard highlights the community's commitment to caring for underprivileged children. Looking forward, both organizations are eager to continue their efforts, bringing hope and support to more children in need.

