Introducing Kaleshi Chori fame, DG IMMORTALS' debut EP "SYSTUMM": A powerful blend of music, culture, and collaboration

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: VYRL Haryanvi is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated debut EP "SYSTUMM" by Kaleshi Chori fame, DG IMMORTALS. This EP showcases DG IMMORTALS' unique style and represents a significant milestone in his musical journey.

The EP features an electrifying track, "Systumm," which sets the tone for the entire EP. This dynamic song is a follow-up to the previously released hits and social media hits, "Kaleshi Chori," "Bad Boys," "50 Tola," "Bad Guy," and "Kaleshi Chori LoFi."

"Systumm" takes its inspiration from a social media slang that gained popularity among renowned personalities like Elvish Yadav and his influential YouTuber friends. The track embodies notions of power, luxury, and problem-solving through influential connections. It not only captures the essence of the word but also symbolises unity among friends and their social status.

The music video for "Systumm" promises to be a visual extravaganza, immersing viewers in the vibrant essence of Haryana's culture and the spirit of collaboration as two influential forces from Haryana, Elvish Yadav and Pranjal Dahiya, join forces with Corrupt YouTuber and DG IMMORTALS to create an extraordinary music video. Audiences can expect dynamic performances, captivating visuals, and a narrative that deeply resonates with youth.

Speaking about the release of his first EP, DG IMMORTALS says, "I'm super excited about 'SYSTUMM'! This EP is a true reflection of my dedication and love for music. It's been an incredible journey for me as an artist, always pushing boundaries and exploring my own unique style. Through this EP, I want to capture the attention of my listeners and let them in on my musical journey so far. I hope they vibe with it, connect with the stories behind the songs, and feel inspired on their own adventures."

Talking on the collaboration, Pranjal Dahiya shared, "With this EP, I'm excited to share my first collaboration with the incredibly talented Elvish. With VYRL Haryanvi, I am excited for our second urban/hip-hop project together. Working with DG Immortals has always been an incredible experience. It brings me joy and excitement to be a part of the trending phenomenon of Systumm."

DG IMMORTALS is a rising artist with a unique and diverse musical style. Through his artistry, he aims to connect with audiences on a deeper level by delivering powerful and thought-provoking music. With his debut EP "SYSTUMM," DG IMMORTALS is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry.

LINK - https://youtu.be/TCC36rTfhRw

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor