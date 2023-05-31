Introducing "The Third Party" by Vithika Agarwal: A captivating story of love, loss and moral dilemmas

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 31: Vithika Agarwal, a former Miss India (Asia Pacific) unveils her first novel, "The Third Party," set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of India, this thought-provoking book delves into the complexities of human relationships and challenges the boundaries society imposes upon love.

Sara, the protagonist, finds herself torn between duty, loyalty, and her deep love for her daughter's class teacher, Samar. Vithika digs deeper into the essence of love, examining why society deems it wrong to share love with more than one person simultaneously. As Sara grapples with her emotions and countless sleepless nights, readers are invited to reflect on the nature of love and the choices we face in navigating the blurred lines of love and loyalty.

The novel presents a vivid portrayal of India, where traditional values have learnt to coexist with modern day changes. Vithika's exquisite storytelling transports readers to a world where the symphony of nature blends seamlessly with the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture. With each turn of the page, readers are immersed in a sensory delight that evokes a range of emotions, resonating long after the final chapters.

"Eminently readable, tender, erotic, and highlighting the whirlpools of modern-day relationships that will be faced by generations Y and Z," commented one literary critic. "The Third Party not only captivates with its engaging storyline but also raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of love and the boundaries society imposes upon it. It explores themes of duty, loyalty, and its relation to a pursuit of personal happiness."

Vithika's writing prowess and skilful prose are appreciated by readers and critics alike. One reader shared, "The Third Party has brought back fantastic memories of India, one of my favorite countries, in all its aspects. Thanks to Vithika's vivid and skilful writing, I could smell it, taste it, feel the exoticism in every page. It's a book you'll find hard to put down, you're going to devour it, it will take you to different places where you're going to want to stay for as long as possible."

Vithika Agarwal resides in Bangalore, India, with her British husband and spirited son. Both of them ensure that there is never a dull moment in her life. From diving in the ocean, to motorbiking on a volcano, or climbing the Himalayas her two boys keep her on her toes. Although they are better than her in most things she takes great pride in reminding them she is better than them when it comes to climbing mountains. The mountains hold a special place in her heart, and she often loses herself in their beauty, occasionally disconnecting from the world.

Vithika's fascination with human relationships and curiosity to explore their complexity through her characters compelled her to become an author. Having previously worked for an animation company in Los Angeles and created a wedding planning company upon her return to India, Vithika brings a unique perspective to her storytelling, enriching her narratives with authenticity and depth.

"The Third Party" is now available in online retailers. For more information about Vithika Agarwal and her work, please visit her website at www.thethirdpartybook.com

