Investment inflow in Indian realty rises 37 pc Jan-Mar quarter: Colliers

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Investments in Indian real estate remained strong during January-March 2023 quarter at USD 1.7 billion, led by the office sector, according to a report by Nasdaq-listed investment management company Colliers.

In percentage terms, it rose 37 per cent from USD 1.21 billion recorded in the same quarter last year.

The office sector continued to drive the investment inflows accounting for 55 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter, followed by the residential sector at 22 per cent share, the report by Colliers said.

Institutional investors are entering into strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence and expand their office portfolio in India owing to the strong growth prospects in the segment, it said.

"In the coming quarters, we shall see some large quality assets traded in the office and select logistics assets. The preference of India in developing Asia Pacific markets is getting stronger," said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Investment Services at Colliers India.

Large markets such as Delhi NCR and Bengaluru attracted one-third of the total investments during the January-March quarter, led by increased activity in these markets.

Coming to investment inflows in industrial assets, it witnessed a 20 per cent yearly rise during the March 2023 quarter at USD 216.3 million, led by foreign investments.

The industrial sector is witnessing consistent growth owing to increased opportunities in manufacturing, favourable government policies and growth in E-commerce, leading to a significant amount of investible assets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor