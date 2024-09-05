Invictaa Launches Groundbreaking 'Yamini-AI' Platform on Teachers' Day: A Game-Changer for Exam Preparation Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: On the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day, Invictaa has launched India's first own AI "Yamini-AI" practice platform (Invictaa Plus App), Jyoti Kalash IAS (Retd.), Ram Kishore Paracha (Senior Journalist), Manohar Kumar (MD of Invictaa) and Ashwini Dixit were present on occasion. This Invictaa Plus App will be an important milestone for the students preparing for the exam.

This platform helps students prepare for any exam, including JEE/NEET, UPSC, SSC, and state-level exams, with its unlimited practice tests and mock tests. It empowers them to achieve their academic aspirations with confidence and success in exams.

Giving more information, Invictaa MD, Manohar talked about this platform and how this platform is not only useful but also very necessary for the students. Invictaa Plus App has been divided into central exam and state level exam for the convenience of the students. Suppose a student is preparing for the SSC exam, In the Invictaa Plus App he will see syllabus-wise subjects. Like Reasoning, English, Maths, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. Now if the student goes to any subject further, then he will get unlimited questions of all topics in as many ways as possible, which can be asked there along with their answers. Due to this the preparation of the students will be very strong on every topic of all the subjects of the syllabus. After this, to convert this preparation into results, students get the support of Previous Year's Question Papers, Mock Tests prepared by our experienced teachers, and Unlimited Mock Tests prepared by Yamini-AI - not only this, students also get a leaderboard for comparative study with other students. Through these students can evaluate themselves correctly.

Jyoti Kalash IAS (Retd.) shared his experience and said that selection is done by practice and not by rote learning and Invictaa Plus app will be very helpful for students preparing for UPSC. Ram Kishore Parcha said that this app will bring a very revolutionary change in the world of education. Due to these students sitting in remote villages will be able to get modern education at a low cost.

Chandni Singh, a student from Bihar Darbhanga, told us in the ceremony that the Invictaa app is very useful for her preparation and along with that she also gets regular support from Invictaa teachers. Due to this, her preparation is going very well. She further said that in the recent past, many of her seniors have been selected as Bihar Inspectors through Invictaa app. Chandni also wants to join the police service like her seniors and she is confident that she will soon fulfill her dream by preparing through Invictaa.

