IPV backed space saving furniture start up Wallter Systems ropes in Mukesh Kumar as co-founder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Bengaluru based Space saving furniture start up Wallter Systems has appointed Mukesh Kumar as Co-founder, the company said yesterday.

Prior to joining Wallter Systems, Mukesh has successfully ramped up Gurgaon based recruitment consulting firm V-Konnect Associates. He has extensive experience in the area of office infrastructure set up during his over a decade tenure with Max Life Insurance as Head of Facility Services.

Wallter Systems, a Bengaluru based successful startup provides smart space saving furniture solutions. Gurgaon based startup fund IPV Venture invested in Wallter in 2023. IPV Ventures also mentoring Wallter System for structured growth all across geographies. With the new co-founder, company would be expanding its footprints in Delhi NCR which is emerging hub for residential real estate. Since real estate prices have gone sky rocketing in last 3-4 years, smart design and space saving furniture can save a lot on carpet area and multi-use of the space.

Bhanushree Natekar who started this venture after her Engineering at B.M.S college of engineering and short span with Shapoorji Pallonji is confident of taking start up on faster growth pace with the addition of new cofounder and confident exhibited by investors.

"Wallter Systems is looking to develop world class manufacturing and deploying funds to geographically expand to Delhi soon." Bhanushree shared during our discussions.

Ivy who is a partner at IPV shares "This is a large, growing space with room for new and differentiated brands. We are excited about Mukesh with his extensive, relevant experience, joining Bhanushree to build out Wallter. Looking forward to working with them on their journey!"

