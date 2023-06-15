Iron Asylum all set to represent at IHFF - International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 15: Iron Asylum, one of the pioneers of sports nutrition in India will be exhibiting at IHFF - International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival, Asia's largest Health, Sports and Fitness Expo by Sheru Classic. The expo will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 16th - 18th June.

Iron Asylum will be representing eminent brands like Prosupps, Insane Labz, And Cellucor. The event will be thronged by fitness influencers like Sunmeet Gill, Tanush Sethi, Soniya Khatri, Pranav Saini amongst others.

"The Expo with thousands of visitors is the perfect eco-system to meet like-minded fitness enthusiasts. As a brand we are constantly innovating and bettering the nutrition products and our presence at the Expo is another step in this direction," shared Vishnu Menon, Founder of Iron Asylum.

"The exquisite IHFF platform features over 1000+ Vendors and service providers who come together to showcase their line of products, brands, and/or knowledge about the industry. We are excited to have Iron Asylum on board and we look forward to their array of eminent brands," shared Manish Gandhi, Founder of IHFF.

The company offers a wide assortment of products to those looking to elevate their fitness potential and performance. Their strength as one of the most trusted fitness nutrition brands in the country comes from their understanding of fitness. Iron Asylum's team comprises fitness enthusiasts, personal trainers, and experts with a firm connection to the upper echelons of sport and fitness. This deep understanding of sports supplements is what helps Iron Asylum aid a healthy pre-workout and workout routine for its consumers. The brand sources and designs and manufactures protein powders, pre-workouts, recovery boosters, fat burners, and several other sports nutrition products. The brand is invested heavily in the research and development of more innovative products to provide genuine and exceptional supplements to make your fitness endeavors highly effective.

