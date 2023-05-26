Ishita from Kautilya Academy tops All India in UPSC exams

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26: Students from Kautilya Academy have set the mark of success in UPSC exams. Ishita Kishor from this academy has scored all India first rank. At the same time, Uma Harthi has scored all India 3rd rank. Students of the academy G.V.S. Pavandatta - 22nd rank, Shankhi K Kishor - 25th rank, Ankita Pawar - 28th rank, Madan Agrawal - 46th rank, Aditya Pande - 48th rank has made the academy proud.

MD of Kautilya Academy Mr. Sridhant Joshi, states that 132 students from the academy has set the mark in UPSC finals. From this academy, H.S. Bhavna - 55th rank, Aditi Varshney - 57th rank, Utkarsh Ujjaval - 68th rank, Dabholkar Vasant Prasad - 76th rank, Anjali Garg -79th rank, Ayan Jain - 87th rank, Jatin Jain - 91st rank, Sanchit Sharma - 92nd rank, Divyanshi Shingla - 95th rank and Manasvi Sharma has scored 101st rank.

MD Shridhant Joshi is very happy with the results and further stated that all the credit goes to the Students' efforts and teachers of the academy who has worked hard for students' future. Kautilya Academy is known for its teamwork. The team of this year is special and result oriented. IAS Abhisek Sharaf is an honorary leading UPSC batch. Out of a total of 132 students selected, Ishita Kishor scored first rank, and Uma Harthi is on third position.

