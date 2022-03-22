IT Department raids Hiranandani Group properties in 24 locations across country
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 22, 2022 02:01 PM2022-03-22T14:01:50+5:302022-03-22T14:03:34+5:30
The Income Tax Department has raided the properties of Hiranandani Group today. Income tax team is investigating 24 places ...
The Income Tax Department has raided the properties of Hiranandani Group today. Income tax team is investigating 24 places in Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. The Income-tax department has carried out large-scale raids on the Hiranandani group's properties across the country at the same time. It is learned that the raid was carried out in connection with foreign assets, but the Hiranandani group declined to comment.Open in app