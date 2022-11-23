IT Recruitment Expert Consultant Harry International introduces HI-Membership for IT startups in India

The HI-Membership allows startups to hire the right talent at a significantly lower or almost zero cost.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 23: The biggest challenge for startups, especially Information Technology (IT) startups is recruitment, and that too recruiting developers who are right for the job.

Ahmedabad-based Harry International Pvt Ltd., an 11-year-old company that has created a niche for itself in the field of bulk recruitment for the IT industry, has launched a special membership for IT startups, allowing them to hire the right talent at a significantly lower, almost near zero cost.

“For most IT startups, the high and recurring hiring cost is a big challenge, and it even hampers their growth. To support such startups, we are proud to announce HI-Membership, a product designed specifically for IT startups having a team size of less than 15 or 25 or even 50. The membership is a unique concept launched for the first time in India and allows unlimited free staffing to startups and that too by spending much less than they would have to. It is truly a game-changer and would be immensely beneficial to startups and young entrepreneurs, especially when Gujarat is emerging as an IT hub,” said Haren Choksi, Founder and Director of Harry International Pvt Ltd.

The attrition rate in the Indian IT industry is over 25%, and even higher in IT startups. Recruiting fresh talent involves a huge cost, time, and resources, and can be a huge drain, especially for startups. The membership ranges from three months to a year and involves a one-time fee, but allows clients to avail of the firm’s staffing expertise for a fixed number of positions for the membership’s entire duration. The cost of the membership is a fraction of what clients would otherwise have to spend for recruiting as many candidates.

“The membership safeguards startups from the huge cost of hiring and re-hiring for the same position. There is no separate billing after availing of the membership. In case, a recruited candidate quits for any reason within the duration of the membership, we find a replacement without any additional cost,” said Mr. Choksi, who is a chemical engineer by qualification but founded Harry International in 2011 to pursue his interest in human resources.

He is a Launch Director with Business Network International (BNI), the world’s largest professional networking organisation, and a member of the Executive Recruiters Association (ERA), an organisation of recruiters. He is also running the Indian IT Professional Network which has 2,300 IT companies, many of which are his firm’s clients.

The HI-Membership has received tremendous response from Harry International’s clients and IT startups and 40 have already availed of the membership since its launch in October.

“It is not just the cost benefit, but also the peace of mind that comes with it,” he said further.

In just over a decade, Harry International has helped clients recruit more than 5,000 people for posting within India and even overseas. The firm works almost exclusively with IT clients, and what is also unique about it, is that all its recruiters are IT developers. The firm’s team size is 40 and it aims to grow to 100 by the middle of the next year.

