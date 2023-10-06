itel S23+, India's First Smartphone with 3D Curved AMOLED Display at Rs 12,999 Available Now Only on Amazon

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 6: After disrupting the sub 10K segment with innovation of premium affordable smartphones, itel has marked its debut into the 15K segment with the launch of S23+. With segment first 3D curved AMOLED Display Smartphone in less than 15K, itel has raised the bar once again, crafted to match the style quotient of Gen Z. The itel S23+ sets itself apart with its in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature unique to the smartphone in this price range. itel S23+ comes with a special launch offer of free itel T11 earbuds worth Rs 2399. The product is now exclusively available on Amazon at the enticing price of just Rs 12,999 with bank offers. Consumers can buy itel S23+ from amazon.in/dp/B0CHJN4R28

Commenting on the launch, CEO, itel India, Arijeet Talapatra, said, "The under 15K segment represents a substantial 50% share of the smartphone market. With the introduction of the itel S23+, we are embarking on a bold journey, venturing into uncharted territory to redefine this segment with ground breaking features. Today's consumers are discerning and place great importance on their preferences, choices, and fashion sensibilities, reflecting a significant shift in consumption patterns. Mobile devices have evolved beyond mere tools; they have seamlessly integrated into the entertainment and lifestyles of the new Bharat."

He added, "At itel, our unwavering commitment is to serve our consumers by introducing innovations complemented by trendy features, stylish aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology. The S23+ smartphone, equipped with pioneering features, is poised to cater to the style preferences of Generation Z while setting a new benchmark in the sub-15K segment. With this launch, itel is delivering a significant enhancement to the Bharat consumer experience, offering exceptional viewing and much more."

The 3D curved AMOLED display delivers a remarkable 240 Hz of touch sampling rate, making it ideal for high-end gaming and better productivity. With storage options of up to 256GB+16GB (8GB RAM with 8GB Memory Fusion), a sleek 7.9mm slim body and weighing just 180 gm, the itel S23+ establishes a fresh benchmark in contemporary design, catering to all walks of life. The smartphone's premium features are complemented by an exceptional 32MP ultra clear front camera with flash, first in the segment, offering customized beauty enhancements and multiple modes, alongside a powerful 50MP rear camera.

The itel S23+ features Dynamic Island, allowing users to check notifications for incoming calls, reminders, and battery status. The best-in-segment display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which offers 4 times more resistance to drops than standard glass screens. Expanding its horizons further, itel is primed to assert its strong entry in the Rs 15K smartphone arena with itel S23+ which embodies aspiration and sophistication, tailored to the discerning tastes of the youth demographic, delivering a premium and unparalleled experience.

Immersive Visual Enchantment: The Captivating 6.78" FHD+ AMOLED Curved Screen

Step into a realm of immersive visuals through the itel S23+'s captivating 6.78" FHD+ 3D AMOLED Curved Screen. This cinematic canvas transcends ordinary displays, weaving elegance and interactivity into every glance. Seamlessly integrated is the In-display Fingerprint sensor, a sophisticated fusion of security and aesthetics, greeting you with a gentle touch. The phone also delivers a blazingly fast 240Hz touch sampling rate for an unmatched user experience for productivity and gaming.

Infinite Horizons: Up to 256GB+16GB Grand Storage

Dive into boundless possibilities with the itel S23+'s vast storage prowess. With Up to 256GB+16GB (8GB+8GB) Big Storage, your digital treasures flourish on a grand stage. Bid farewell to storage constraints and embark on an unbridled digital journey.

Photography Reimagined: 50MP Main Camera | 32MP Ultra-clear Front Camera

Experience photography transformed with the itel S23+'s advanced cameras. The 50MP Main Camera captures life's essence with unmatched clarity, while the 32MP Ultra-clear Front Camera with flash, elevates self-expression, preserving emotions and details in your selfies.

Aesthetic Excellence: Ultimate Design in a 7.9mm Slim Body

Embrace the world of aesthetics with the itel S23+'s Ultimate Design, a fusion of beauty and function. A svelte 7.9mm Slim Body offers both tactile delight and a style statement. Measuring 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.9mm, this masterpiece harmonizes elegance with utility.

Seamless connectivity

The itel S23+ comes with 4G+ Technology, elevating the transmission bandwidth and allowing the device to receive data from multiple bands, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Additional features and offers

itel offers a comprehensive 2-year warranty, along with the added benefit of a 100-day screen replacement policy. Additionally, itel boasts the second-largest service network in India to ensure customers receive prompt and reliable support.

Price & Availability

The smartphone will be priced at Rs 12,999 with bank offers and will be available in two stunning colors - Elemental Blue & Lake Cyan. The online sale for itel S23+ is live exclusively on Amazon, available at just Rs 12,999 with bank offers.

For more information, please visit website www.itel-india.com

