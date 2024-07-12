ITF Foods Revolutionizes Street Food with World Record 122 Panipuri Flavors and Innovative Safe Panipuri Vending Machines

ITF Foods Private Limited,

Do you remember last year’s Google Doodle on 12th July, celebrating the world record of 51 flavors of Panipuri on World Panipuri Day? Amit Kumar Balecha, the Founder of ITF Foods Private Limited, was inspired by this and decided to break the record.

On 9th January 2009, he achieved an astounding 122 flavors of Panipuri and set a new World record for the World’s Fastest Instant Bhel in 18 seconds. ITF Foods, a 3-year-old startup known for its brand Gujjuben, has become synonymous with street foods and Chaat in international markets like the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Gujjuben’s core products for the international market include Gujjuben 7 Flavor Panipuri, Ready to use Panipuri Pani in 16 Flavors, Ragda Panipuri, Makhana Bhel, Bhel Cup in mouthwatering flavors, i.e., AAM Panna, Alphonso Mango & Pudina. Despite the immense love for Panipuri in India, valued at a 40,000 Cr market, concerns about hygiene and chemical additives have deterred many middle and upper-class individuals from enjoying this street food.

The absence of safe Panipuri options has been deeply felt. In light of this, ITF introduced the Panipuri Vending machine Gujjuben #Safepoori with 7 unique flavors on World Panipuri Day, 12th July 2024, ensuring a safe and delightful experience for Panipuri lovers. Their mission, #Safepoori Safe hai, focuses on providing customers with an untouched Panipuri experience, emphasizing taste, product quality, and overall satisfaction.

Looking ahead, ITF aims to install 10,000 Safepoori machines nationwide in the next 3 years, granting Panipuri lovers the freedom to indulge in their favorite street food. Khao Jee Bhar Ke! Because of #Safepoori Safe Hai. ITF Foods Private Limited also got the intent from one of the major retail store chains to start Chaat Kiosk under their other brand, #Indiawala Taste First, which will give a new experience to Chaat lovers in Kolkata from 15th August, Indian Independence Day.



For more details, visit on – https://itffoods.com/

