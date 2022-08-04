It’s Obvious: Beat Street Will Be the Biggest Street Food, Culture & Music Festival!

August 4:The ‘Beat Street’ event is one of the much-awaited events every young Delhiite is looking forward to celebrating and enjoying this August 2022. The first ever street food and music fiesta will be in the National Capital on 26 August and end on 28 August 2022. The venue for this marvellous festival, ‘Beat Street, will be Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 2.

Along with exhilarating music and endless entertainment, the event’s primary theme is celebrating the country’s diversity, art, and much more. ‘Beat Street’ festival is set to debut in its most prominent avatar in India, with many famous music bands, artists and street food from Delhi, as well as other parts of India. So, arrive hungry, get ready to taste India’s finest street food dishes, click pictures, and make many memories. The organizers ensure you leave with satisfied stomachs and big smiles.

Renowned musicians will give live performances and make the place’s vibe lively and happening for you to groove to some crazy beats. Over 50 restaurants participate in the food carnival with an epic and diverse line-up of street food. The experience will give local visitors and holidaymakers a lot of choices to pick from.

With everything from DJs, Rap Battles & Live Shows to Skateboarding, Exclusive Sneakers Zone, Captivating Stalls, Restaurants & Pop-ups — Beat Street has a lot in store for you this August. The fun-filled weekend event will feature stellar performances from the best of the music world. From The Yellow Diary, Akcent, Jillionaire, Willy Williams to SeedeMaut, Lisa Mishra and Prabhdeep — you will be entertained to the fullest. Additionally, Beat Street organisers are planning to have glorious art-themed Carnival installations highlighting all things about street fashion.

The fun that will begin every noon (for those three days) will end at 10:30 pm. To become a part of this sensational and scrumptious festival, you just need to book your tickets beforehand. The entry passes for General tickets start at ₹499 & VIP tickets at ₹999 and are available on PayTM Insider. Simultaneously, do note that visitors below 16 are not allowed to enter this festival.

Before wrapping up, there’s some good news for those who cannot make it to Delhi for this grand event; don’t get disheartened! After the inaugural season of Beat Street’s food, music & art festival in the national capital, the organisers are planning to take this marvellous concept to five other Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur and Pune.

Make your bookings now: http://www.insider.in/beat-street–aug26-2022/event

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor