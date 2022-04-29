IWIL India in collaboration with Techsupergirl launched the biggest Future of work Summit "Techversify 22"

The summit was organised by e and attended by 250+ Startups

The summit was held under the patronage of , IWIL India's Founder and sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), ShellE4 and ADG Online.

The event ' TechVersify 2022', aims to capacitate more women in technology and the future of work, and its long-term goal is to implement change and disruptive innovations through diversity, inclusion and equity, so that more women may become Makers and Innovators in tomorrow's tech-driven economy.

One of TechVersify's speakers, Chandra Balani, Head of Global Enterprise India, Amazon Web Services (AWS) stated "At AWS India, we strive to be the best place to work for women. And, our vision of the best place to work is incremental; it will keep on growing with new benchmarks set in."

He also focused on raising women's talent, diversity, inclusive work environment for women, and for women in senior roles which will ultimately lead to improved women representation.

On this occasion, also launched its ambitious programme "" fostering women in technology, academia and business towards helping start-ups across Southeast Asia. According to , right now, has a High-tech network for women in Blockchain, ed-tech, AI, Data Analytics, Healthcare technologies, e-commerce and clean energy. It also promotes the world class experiences for women in tech, academia and corporates.

- Chief patron of who also happens to be CEO of Tech SuperGirl stated, "We make an undaunted commitment to excel, capacitate and nurture women in business and academia through Diversity & Inclusion, Digital Equity, Start-up Incubation. We envision capacitating 5 million women in technology and skill-building by 2025 and aspire to build and contribute to the Aatamanirbhar Bharat towards women in India through digital literacy programs and entrepreneurial incubation across the country."

In the enterprise category, Google India was awarded with IWIL India Innovative Enterprise in Cloud, Intel India with IWIL India Future Champion of the Year in Technology and Innovation and Amazon Web Service (AWS) with IWIL India Best Workplace for Women in Tech.

ONGC Foundation won the 'Most Promising Social Impact Organization', Mastercard won the Best Workplace Contributing to Women in SDG, more to the above few other enterprise who won such awards were The Good Glam, Shell E4, SineIITBombay, Invest India, Miranda House.

The Programme also saw industry veterans including Kiran DM (CEO, ONGC Foundation), Kanta Singh (Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India), ManmeetSandhu (Chief People Officer, PhonePe), BhavishSood (General Partner, Modular Capitals), SumedhaBakshi (L&D Strategy and D&I Leader, Samsung Electronics, South West Asia), Ashok Chandavarkar (Director, Strategic Initiatives, Intel), Priti Singh (VP Head Human Resource, Mastercard), JyothsanaVasudevan (Global Resourcing Manager, SHELL), MansiThapar (Divisional Head - Global Cyber Security, Apollo Tyres Ltd.), George Kuruvilla (Chairman and Managing Director, BECIL), Sanjay Bakshi (Program Manager, SHELL E4), Abhinav Kishore - (Head of SMB India, Google Cloud), and AditiBalbir (Managing Director and Founder, V Resorts).

The event also felicitated women entrepreneurs and organizations, who were awarded in distinct categories. Blossom Kochhar (Founder - Aroma Magic) was awarded with IWIL India's Best Entrepreneur 2022 and Chetena Gala Sinha (Founder - Mann Deshi Foundation) with IWIL India Impact Maker for Social Cause Award.

In addition to this, there were awards for Startups as well which went to Namhya Foods for Upcoming Startup in FMCG Sector, Briota Technologies for Innovative HealthtechStartup, not only these few other startups like Brown Living, Mind Alcove, Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, PayAid Payments Private Limited, Upcycle Corps & VEDAM AGRO ENTERPRISES won the awards under various categories as well.

Click here to know more about the cohort -

For more details,pls refer to the following websites:

This story is provided by Indian Women Institution League Foundation.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Indian Women Institution League Foundation)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor