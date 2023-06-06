ixigo Celebrates 16 Years with 'Sweet 16 Travel Sale' Going Live on June 7th

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), India's leading online travel aggregator (OTA), is excited to announce its 16th-anniversary celebration with the launch of the 'Sweet 16 Travel Sale.' This special sale will be live from June 7th to June 12th, offering travelers a golden opportunity to save on both domestic and international flights.

ixigo, having completed 16 successful years of empowering travelers with seamless travel experiences, is thrilled to mark this milestone by giving back to its loyal users. The 'Sweet 16 Travel Sale' presents a range of exclusive discounts and offers to make travel dreams a reality at unbeatable prices.

During the sale period, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda & IDFC FIrst Bank credit card holders can avail themselves of an exciting 16% discount on flight tickets by using the code 'SWEET16'. ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy this discount on June 7th and 8th, Bank of Baroda cardholders can avail the same offer on June 9th and 10th, while IDFC FIrst Bank credit card holders can avail the offer on June 11th & 12th . This special privilege is a token of appreciation to the valued customers who have been an integral part of ixigo's remarkable journey.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO and Co-founder of ixigo, said, "We are immensely grateful to our users for their unwavering support throughout our incredible 16-year journey. Over the years, ixigo has evolved into a trusted platform that offers convenience, transparency, and value. With our customer-first approach we have been able to scale our business and solidify our presence as the fastest growing OTA in India. The 'Sweet 16 Travel Sale' is our way of giving back and celebrating this significant milestone with them. We invite all travel enthusiasts to take advantage of this exclusive sale and experience the joy of saving on their flights."

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travelers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels and cabs, and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information.

