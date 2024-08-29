IYDF and ABKK Cooperative Host Charity Event in Bihar, Bringing Care to Children

PNN

Chiuntaha (Bihar) [India], August 29: At 3:00 PM on August 25, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with ABKK Cooperative to organize a heartwarming charity event in the Chiuntaha community of Bihar. "We are delighted to collaborate with Shiyabar Sharan Rajkiye Maddhya Vidhylay Amwa to bring this special event to the children of the community," said Himanshu Singh, one of the event's organizers.

Volunteer Reflections

The event received strong support from volunteers, including Sandeep Singh, Munna Yadav, Ashutosh Kumar, Shipahi Thakur, and Ujjwal Singh. Reflecting on the experience, Sandeep Singh expressed his joy, saying, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. Their happiness and excitement during the event were truly contagious."

Distribution of Supplies

The event benefited 122 children, providing them with a variety of educational materials and food items. "We prepared supplies such as paper, pencils, erasers, as well as candies and biscuits for the children. We hope these resources will help them in their studies and bring some enjoyment to their lives," explained Himanshu Singh.

Event Highlights

The day was filled with sunshine and joy, creating a lively atmosphere for the event. Volunteers organized several outdoor activities, including a drawing competition, tug-of-war, and poetry recitations. Ashutosh Kumar noted, "The children's performance was impressive; their enthusiasm and participation brought energy to the entire event."

Looking Ahead

IYDF's mission is to support underprivileged and vulnerable children through charitable activities. Himanshu Singh emphasized, "This event was not just about distributing supplies; it was about ensuring that these children feel the care of society. We are committed to continuing our efforts and bringing hope and support to more children in need."

Event Conclusion

The event was a resounding success, with volunteers bringing warmth and hope to the children of the Chiuntaha community. "We look forward to more opportunities like this in the future, working with more partners to continue supporting the development of community children," said Himanshu Singh.

