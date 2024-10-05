IYDF and DF Enterprises Provide Care and Support to Children at "Apna Ghar" Orphanage

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 5: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with DF Enterprises, hosted a heartwarming charity event at the "Apna Ghar" orphanage in Mohali. Held at House No. 18, Sector 77, the event aimed to provide essential supplies and a day of fun-filled activities for 25 orphans. Volunteers and community leaders gathered to deliver practical aid and share a meaningful lunch with the children, creating an unforgettable experience.

The event was organized by Harjinder Pal Singh, who led a dedicated team of volunteers including Parwinder Kaur, Harvinder Singh, Ruby, Jaspreet Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur, and Gulshan. Their combined efforts ensured that the event ran smoothly and that the children had a joyful and memorable day.

Providing Essential Supplies for Daily Needs

During the event, volunteers delivered a range of essential items, which were gratefully accepted by the orphanage head, Pawandeep Kaur. These supplies were aimed at improving the daily lives of the children and included laundry detergent, food items such as black and white chickpeas, refined cooking oil, as well as everyday essentials like shampoo and ready-to-eat meals. Specifically, the donations included:

* Surf Excel laundry detergent (500g)

* Black chickpeas (10kg)

* White chickpeas (10kg)

* Refined cooking oil (20 litres)

* Maggi noodles (30 packs)

* Chocolate bars (30 pieces)

* Shampoo (30 bottles, 500g each)

* Lunch packages (45 meals)

These contributions offered crucial support for the children's basic living needs, ensuring they would have access to necessary hygiene products and nutritious food in the coming weeks.

Fun and Games: Filling the Day with Joy

After distributing the supplies, the volunteers organized several games for the children. Classic board games like Ludo and Snakes and Ladders brought excitement and laughter to the group. The children eagerly participated in these simple but fun activities, which created a lively and joyful atmosphere. The interaction between the volunteers and children helped strengthen bonds and build lasting connections.

A Shared Lunch: A Moment of Warmth

The event also included a delicious meal prepared for the children. Each child received a carefully packed lunch, which they enjoyed alongside the volunteers. This shared meal was not just about nourishment; it was a moment of connection and warmth. Through this simple act of sharing, the children felt the kindness and care of the volunteers, making the day even more special.

Reflections from the Volunteers: A Meaningful Experience

Harjinder Pal Singh, the event organizer, expressed deep satisfaction with the success of the event, saying, "It was an honor to bring some joy to these children and help them in any way we could. Seeing their smiles and being a part of their day filled our hearts with happiness and a sense of achievement."

Other volunteers echoed his sentiments, saying, "This experience reminded us of the importance of helping those in need. We weren't just giving material support; we were providing emotional encouragement as well. We hope to extend this help to more communities in the future, especially those in slums and other underserved areas."

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Spirit of Compassion and Action

The collaboration between IYDF and DF Enterprises at the "Apna Ghar" orphanage demonstrated their shared commitment to supporting vulnerable children. This event not only provided essential supplies but also fostered lasting emotional connections through games and shared meals. IYDF plans to expand such charitable activities, reaching more children and communities in need, spreading love and hope through meaningful action.

About IYDF:

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to promoting sustainable development for the global youth generation through education, community service, and skills development. IYDF's mission is to provide opportunities and support for young people to become positive drivers of social change, creating a better future for all.

