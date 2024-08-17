IYDF and Dictoxmarketing Agency Ignite Hope for Underprivileged Children

PNN

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Today, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Dictoxmarketing Agency to host a heartfelt charitable event in Aurangabad, bringing much-needed educational and living supplies to the children of Shobhana Shiksham Sanstha. This initiative aimed to deliver warmth and care to these underprivileged children, helping to brighten their future.

The event was organized by Suresh More, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Rushikesh Singare, Dipak Nemade, Ajesh Sagare, and Anirudh Pawar. The activities took place between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Shobhana Shiksham Sanstha, where the team was warmly welcomed by the institution's head, Sangharsh Sampate.

Volunteers distributed essential educational supplies, including writing boards and geometry boxes, to 20 children, meeting their academic needs. Additionally, they provided water bottles and boxes of Sonpapdi, offering further support to the children's daily lives.

During the event, the volunteers introduced the children to the mission and values of IYDF, emphasizing the organization's commitment to supporting underprivileged children. The team then engaged with the children, discussing their needs, distributing supplies, and capturing the event's memorable moments through photos and videos.

Reflecting on the day's success, Suresh More shared, "Today's event was incredibly successful, and we are filled with joy. Helping these children in need brings us great satisfaction. Our team is deeply grateful to IYDF for providing this opportunity, and we hope to continue organizing similar events in the future, bringing more help and hope to children."

This collaboration not only provided vital resources to underprivileged children but also underscored IYDF's unwavering commitment to social welfare. Through this event, IYDF continues to make a positive impact, bringing light and hope to the lives of children in need.

