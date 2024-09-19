IYDF and Disha Holidays Successfully Host Charity Event at Helping Hand Society School in Mathura

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: On 16 September 2024, at 2 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Disha Holidays teamed up to host a charity event at the Helping Hand Society School in Mathura, India. Organized by Raj Kumar Sharma, the event aimed to improve the living and learning conditions of 30 local children by providing them with essential daily and educational supplies.

The volunteer team, comprising Raj Sharma, Megh Shyam Upadhyay, Rahul Khatri, Saurabha Sharma, Satish Sharma, and Ashish Kumar, worked under the guidance of Pushpa Devi to distribute the donated items. These included shoes, school bags, stationery, sports equipment, and food items. The detailed list of donations featured shoes, school bags, two carrom boards, three cricket bats, twelve balls, rice, cooking oil, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, drawing books, coloured pencils, and sweets.

The event was filled with joy and warmth as volunteers not only handed out the supplies but also spent quality time with the children. They played games like carrom and cricket, and even sang songs together, with laughter echoing throughout the school. This interactive charity event provided the children with more than just material supportit also boosted their confidence and fostered a sense of teamwork.

Pushpa Devi, head of the Helping Hand Society School, expressed her sincere gratitude to IYDF and Disha Holidays for their generous support. "These supplies are incredibly important for our children. They will greatly improve their learning and living conditions," she said.

After the event, organizer Raj Kumar Sharma shared his thoughts: "I feel deeply satisfied to have had the opportunity to participate in such an event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all the effort worthwhile. I am very grateful for this chance and feel blessed by the children's joy."

This event showcased how IYDF and Disha Holidays are making a tangible impact in supporting vulnerable groups and promoting social welfare. In the future, IYDF plans to collaborate with more companies to continue helping children and communities in need.

