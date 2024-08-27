IYDF and Nilawar Dryfruits Partner to Bring Joy and Care to Orphanage Children in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: On the afternoon of August 25, 2024, a heartwarming charity event, jointly organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Nilawar Dryfruits, concluded successfully at the Emmanuel Orphanage in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra. This event not only provided the orphanage children with essential supplies but also filled their day with laughter and warmth through engaging activities and talent showcases.

Event Organization and Participants

The event was spearheaded by Gourav Nilawar, the head of Nilawar Dryfruits. He was joined by his wife, Dhanshree Nilawar, and their child, Swarit Nilawar, who all contributed to making this charity event a family effort. Together, they extended their care and support to the children of the orphanage, focusing on both their daily needs and educational development.

Location and Beneficiary

The event took place at Emmanuel Orphanage, located at Rahatani Link Rd, Laxman Nagar, Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411033. The orphanage's director, Mr. Dipak Chakranarayayan, played a crucial role in facilitating the event, ensuring that the donations reached those in need and expressing deep gratitude for the generous contributions.

Donated Supplies

IYDF and Nilawar Dryfruits carefully selected a range of supplies to support the children's needs, including:

1. Dry Fruits: Providing a healthy nutritional supplement to the children's diet.

2. Groceries: Ensuring the children have the necessary daily living essentials.

3. Stationery: Supplying the tools needed for the children's education.

These donations were aimed at enhancing the children's quality of life, both in terms of their everyday needs and their academic growth.

Event Schedule and Atmosphere

The event kicked off at 3:15 PM, with volunteers leading the children in a series of fun activities that filled the venue with laughter and joy. The children then delighted everyone with their talent performances, showcasing their skills and creativity, which moved and impressed the audience. The volunteers also engaged in friendly conversations with the children, learning more about their lives and dreams, creating a warm and emotional atmosphere throughout the event.

Organizer's Reflection

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Gourav Nilawar shared, "This was an incredibly touching experience. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces because of these small gestures of care filled my heart with immense warmth. I am deeply grateful to IYDF for their efforts in ensuring that the aid reaches those who need it most. This event has truly underscored the importance and joy of helping others."

Feedback and Future Outlook

The event not only provided material support to the children but also made them feel the love and care from society. Volunteers expressed how this experience gave them a profound sense of joy and fulfillment in helping others. IYDF also confirmed their plans to continue collaborating with Nilawar Dryfruits and other organizations to organize more such charitable activities, bringing care and compassion to more children in need.

This event stands as a testament to the positive impact that can be made when organizations and individuals come together with a shared mission of love and support.

