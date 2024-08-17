IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged School Children

PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd joined forces today to host a heartwarming charitable event in Ghaziabad, providing much-needed supplies to the children of Madarsa Usman Bin Affan. This initiative aimed to bring care and hope to these underprivileged students.

The event was led by Mohammed Kashif Khan, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Hafiz Naqeeb, Mohd Atif Khan, Nazim Khan, Abdul Malik, Sana Chaudhary, and Farzana Khan. The activities took place at the Madarsa Usman Bin Affan school in the Dasna area, where the school's head, Hafiz Shah Alam, warmly welcomed the team.

The volunteers distributed essential items to 15 students, including stationery, daily necessities, cooking oil, and fruits. These supplies are expected to significantly improve the students' learning environment and living conditions, enabling them to pursue their education more effectively.

During the event, the volunteers also engaged with the children, listening to their needs and encouraging them to strive for a brighter future. Hafiz Shah Alam expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd, noting that these contributions will greatly aid the school's development and the students' growth.

Reflecting on the event, Mohammed Kashif Khan stated, "It is a great joy for us to bring help to these children. Seeing their smiles fills us with immense satisfaction."

This collaboration not only provided tangible support to the students of the underprivileged school but also further demonstrated IYDF's steadfast commitment to education and community development. Through such initiatives, IYDF continues to make a positive impact, bringing a brighter future to more children in need.

