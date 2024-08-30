IYDF and Shubham Handloom Spread Love and Hope at Ashiana Children's Home

PNN

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 30: On a sunlit afternoon, the Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula was filled with anticipation and joy as volunteers from the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Shubham Handloom arrived. At 4:00 PM on 27 August 2024, the event officially began, creating an atmosphere of excitement and warmth. Led by Shubham Manchanda, the volunteers brought with them a sense of care and compassion for the children.

Volunteers gathered from various locations, including Sumit Bhanj, Jyotika Budhiraja, Daman Singh, Abhinav Gupta, Abhishek Bhutteh, Vikas Kumar, Vibhor Aggarwal, Manveet Kaur, Jasdeep Bitta, Kunal Singla, and Vijay Pratap Singh Rana. Their presence added vibrancy and energy to the home, which is dedicated to nurturing the dreams of children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Under the guidance of Sonia Sharma, the volunteers prepared a range of thoughtful gifts for the 50 children from impoverished communities. Each child received a brand-new backpack, a stainless steel water bottle, a geometry box, and a set of colorful books and crayons. Additionally, the children were provided with essential supplies, including 20 liters of cooking oil, 50 kilograms of rice, and 50 kilograms of wheatitems crucial to their daily needs.

As the event began, the children's faces lit up with eager smiles. The day started with performances by the children, showcasing their talents and expressing their enthusiasm for education and the mission of IYDF. Following this, a vibrant coloring competition captivated everyone's attention as the children used their colorful pens to depict their dreams for the future.

Indoor activities saw three winners emerge from the many participants, while the outdoor activities brought even more excitement. The children, led by the volunteers, engaged in games like football passing and sit-stand number games, filling the air with laughter and cheer.

As the event came to a close, Shubham Manchanda shared his heartfelt thoughts: "All the volunteers, including myself, are incredibly grateful to the International Youth Development Foundation for providing us with the support needed to help these underprivileged students. Seeing the smiles on their faces brought immense satisfaction and happiness to all of us."

In this atmosphere of care and love, the collaboration between IYDF and Shubham Handloom provided not only material support but also emotional warmth to the children. The light of hope shone brightly in the children's eyes, and their futures seemed even more promising thanks to this event.

