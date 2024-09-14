IYDF and S.R Distributors Provide Aid to Underprivileged Children at Government L.P School Mundackal, Kerala

PNN

Kollam (kerala) [India], September 14: On September 11, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with S.R Distributors, successfully organised a charity event at Government L.P School Mundackal in eastern Kollam, Kerala. Led by Manilal Sivanadhan Rethnamma, the initiative aimed to provide essential learning and living materials to underprivileged children, supporting their education and overall growth.

The event began at 9:30 a.m., with a dedicated team of volunteers helping to ensure everything ran smoothly. Alongside Manilal Sivanadhan Rethnamma, the volunteers included Sarath Suresh Kumar, Rashid Kabir, Chakradas Gopalakrishna Pilla Omanamma, Raju Vibeeshanan, Archana Sindhu, Krishnanunni Vijayan Sheela, Thara Babu, and Biju Vimala. These volunteers were passionate and committed, playing a key role in distributing supplies and engaging with the children.

With the full support of IYDF and S.R Distributors, a significant amount of supplies were donated to help 54 children at the school, 33 of whom were able to attend the event. The donations included 54 umbrellas, 108 notebooks, 54 pencil cases, 54 pencil sets, 108 packets of biscuits, 10 balls, 10 skipping ropes, 27 Rubik's cubes, 2 packs of balloons, 2 packs of sweets, and 5 sets of building blocks.

The atmosphere at the event was warm and lively, with volunteers not only distributing supplies but also interacting with the children in a friendly and engaging manner. The children's faces lit up with smiles as they received their new materials, and the parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and S.R Distributors for their generosity. Through these interactions, the volunteers gained a better understanding of the children's academic and personal challenges, offering both material and emotional support.

Reflecting on the event, Manilal Sivanadhan Rethnamma said, "Seeing the smiles on the faces of the children and their families brings me immense joy and satisfaction. This event is not just about providing material help; it's about encouraging the children to have hope for their future." He emphasised that such initiatives are crucial to the long-term development of the community and expressed his hope to organise more charity events like this in the future.

This event provided substantial assistance to the children while also spreading a message of care and hope throughout the community. The collaboration between IYDF and S.R Distributors made a meaningful impact on the children's lives and their educational environment, setting an inspiring example for future charitable partnerships.

