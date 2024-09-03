IYDF Partners with Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness for a Charity Event Supporting Orphans in Chennai

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Cuts and Curves Vicky's Gym & Fitness to host a heartfelt charity event at the New Hope New Life Children's Home in Chennai. The event, held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, was organized by Vignesh SP and supported by a dedicated team of 15 volunteers, including Swetha G, Elangovan K, Pranesh Kumar N, and Siva Sankar L.

Donations and Event Highlights

During the event, 50 children at the orphanage received a variety of essential supplies and educational materials, generously donated by Vignesh SP and his team. The donations included 50 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of flour, 10 kilograms of lentils, 10 kilograms of sugar, and 10 liters of cooking oil. Additionally, the children were provided with 50 reading books, cricket equipment, carrom boards, chess sets, pens, pencils, and notebooks. These items not only met the children's basic needs but also supported their education and recreational activities.

On-Site Activities

To ensure the children had a joyful morning, the volunteers organized a range of educational and fun games. They spent time playing cricket, carrom, and chess with the children, fostering a warm and interactive environment. These activities not only strengthened the bond between the volunteers and the children but also offered the children a chance to relax and enjoy themselves.

Words from the Organizer

Reflecting on the event, Vignesh SP expressed his deep appreciation: "I cherish every moment spent there. Seeing the children's affection and acceptance gave me immense encouragement and inspires me to continue organizing more such events in the future."

This charity event brought tangible support to the children at the orphanage and added a touch of joy and care to their lives. The collaboration between IYDF and Cutsandcurves Vicky's Gym & Fitness demonstrates their commitment to social responsibility and their dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

