IYDF Partners with Frozen Paradise for Charity Event in Erode, India

New Delhi [India], August 27: Erode, India, August 25, 2024 Frozen Paradise, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully hosted a charity event at 210 Balathandayudham Street, KAS Theatre Road, Gandhipuram. The event provided essential aid and enjoyable activities to 25 underprivileged children, creating a day filled with support and joy.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Shanthana Nikash, with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Keerthiram, Kishore, Revanth Kumar, Prem Kumar, Mani, Vinith, Raj Vignesh, and Karan. Their efforts ensured the children had a memorable and supportive experience.

Support Provided

The children received a variety of essential supplies, including daily necessities like groceries, educational materials, toys, games, and chocolates. These supplies not only met their basic needs but also added joy and vibrancy to their learning and playtime.

Event Highlights

Starting from 9:00 AM, the day was filled with engaging activities that kept the children entertained and active. The event featured a spoon and lemon race, ball games, and a bicycle race, all of which encouraged the children to participate enthusiastically. As the morning unfolded, the volunteers also arranged for a nutritious lunch, ensuring the children were well-fed and happy. The event concluded with the distribution of aid materials, where the children received the supplies that would support them in their daily lives.

Event Feedback

Shanthana Nikash expressed that the children were extremely pleased with the event. They thoroughly enjoyed playing with the volunteers and were grateful for the supplies they received. The children acknowledged that the donated items would have a positive impact on their lives, and they extended special thanks to IYDF for their support.

Looking Ahead

This event highlighted the community's care for underprivileged children. Frozen Paradise and IYDF are committed to continuing their efforts to support more children in need and are planning to organize similar charity events in the future, bringing hope and happiness to many more young lives.

