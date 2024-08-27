IYDF Partners with Sink Souls Travels to Bring Warmth and Joy to Children in Ghaziabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: In August 2024, a heartwarming charity event organized by Piyush Datta, with the support of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully concluded at the Grace Home Orphanage in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This event not only provided the children with essential supplies but also filled their afternoon with laughter and joy through various interactive activities.

Event Organization and Participants

The event was led by Piyush Datta, the owner of Sink Souls Travels, and saw the enthusiastic participation of four dedicated volunteers: Vivek Chaturvedi, Shweta Rawat, Jaanvi Datta, and Aashish Saxena. These volunteers played a crucial role in ensuring that the children not only received the necessary supplies but also enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon.

Location and Beneficiary

The event took place at Grace Home Orphanage, located at Kanawani Village, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201009. The orphanage's director, Jose M. Raju, provided significant support and cooperation to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Details of Donated Supplies

IYDF and Sink Souls Travels generously provided a range of essential supplies for the children, including:

Stationery: A4 and A3 drawing paper, crayons, paint brushes, pencil cases, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, notebooks, registers, and sketch paints.

Food Items: Rice, lentils, masalas, macaroni, and pasta.

Sports Equipment: Cricket bats, cricket balls, footballs, softballs, jump ropes, badminton rackets, and sanitary napkins for the girls.

These supplies were chosen to meet the children's daily needs and enhance their extracurricular and recreational activities.

Event Flow and Atmosphere

The event commenced promptly at 1:00 PM, with volunteers first distributing the supplies to the children. Following the distribution, a series of engaging games, including musical chairs and kho kho, were organized. The volunteers also joined the children in singing songs. The atmosphere was lively, and the children's faces beamed with joy, filling the entire event with laughter and warmth.

Organizer's Reflections

After the event, Piyush Datta, the organizer, shared his thoughts: "I am filled with happiness and joy. Playing with the children and seeing their smiles as they received these small gifts truly warmed my heart. I am grateful to IYDF for this opportunity and especially thankful to Francesco Rossi for his support. Moving forward, I hope to participate in more humanitarian volunteer activities like this."

Event Feedback and Future Outlook

This event not only provided material support to the children but also made them feel the care and love from society. The volunteers expressed that the event gave them a deep sense of joy and purpose in helping others. IYDF also stated that they plan to continue collaborating with compassionate companies like Sink Souls Travels, organizing more charitable activities to bring warmth and care to more children in need.

