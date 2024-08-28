IYDF Partners with Verb Xpert Computer Services to Bring Joy and Care to Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Verb Xpert Computer Services to host a heartwarming charity event at the Santhosha Nanban Trust Orphanage in Pondicherry, India. This event not only provided essential supplies to 30 orphanage children but also enriched their daily lives through various interactive games.

The event was thoughtfully organized by M. Balaji, who led a dedicated team of volunteers from Verb Xpert Computer Services. The volunteers, including B. Subash, R. Rajesh Kumar, D. Vijay Durairaj, G. Kaliperumal, M. Hezkia, M. Salaman, N. Pradeep Raj, P. Merlin Maheshwari, and H. Sharuk Khan, worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success. Together, they provided the children with a wide range of essential items, including cooking oil, coconut oil, notebooks, ink pens, pencil cases, and charts. The children also received personal items like slippers and underwear, as well as snacks and sports equipment such as cricket bats, balls, and badminton sets.

The event, which took place from 2:45 PM to 5:00 PM, was packed with engaging activities designed to bring joy and foster interaction among the children. They enjoyed a lively cricket match, followed by a badminton competition that not only enhanced their physical fitness but also promoted teamwork. The volunteers also organized a fun-filled "Inki Pinki Ponki" game and an origami session, allowing the children to showcase their creativity and develop their manual skills.

Reflecting on the event, M. Balaji shared his thoughts, saying, "It was a wonderful experience. Completing this event with the team made us very happy. Seeing the joy and excitement on the children's faces was truly touching. We extend our gratitude to the caregivers for taking care of these beautiful souls and giving us the opportunity to spend time with them. Although the event has ended, the smiles and enthusiasm of the children will remain in our memories forever."

This charity event not only provided the children with much-needed supplies but also brought joy and laughter through the various interactive games. The collaboration between IYDF and Verb Xpert Computer Services highlighted their commitment to supporting orphanage children. This event not only offered material support but also warmed the children's hearts and instilled hope.

Through such activities, IYDF and Verb Xpert Computer Services have collectively brightened the lives of these children, injecting positive energy into their future. This care and support will continue to inspire each participant and bring light and hope to many more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor