IYDF Volunteers Spread Love and Care at Erode Orphanage

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9: The ILAYA BHARATHAM Orphanage in Erode, Tamil Nadu, was warmly welcomed by a group of dedicated IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation) volunteers. This heartfelt initiative was organized by Shanthana Nikash and generously supported by Frozen Paradise, with volunteers including Keerthiram Vinith and Gracy actively participating.

The event took place between 6:00 PM and 8:20 PM at the ILAYA BHARATHAM Orphanage located at Surampatti Valasu, Erode. The orphanage's head, Kalaiselvi, played a crucial role in coordinating the activities and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

During the event, IYDF volunteers provided the children with various essential supplies such as groceries, carrom boards, learning materials, biscuits, bread, candies, rice, and cooking oil. These items are intended to significantly support the children's daily living and educational needs.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with joy and laughter as the children eagerly participated in a range of engaging activities, including carrom, skipping rope, and ball games. The volunteers also organized food sorting sessions, adding to the event's vibrant and interactive spirit.

Shanthana Nikash shared his deep sense of fulfillment in organizing such an event, expressing joy at witnessing the children's happiness and commending the impactful work of IYDF. The children's delight at the volunteers' visit underscored the profound impact of their kindness and support, bringing warmth and care into their lives.

IYDF remains committed to improving the living conditions of underprivileged children through such outreach initiatives. The success of this event highlights the significant role of volunteers and the broader community in making a positive difference in these children's lives.

