iZooto Partners with Comscore for Traffic and Revenue Attribution Data

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 18: iZooto, the world's first marketing automation platform exclusively for publishers has signed an agreement today with Comscore, a global partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. This strategic partnership paves the way to deliver precise traffic and revenue insights to publishers.

iZooto has been at the forefront of helping over 15,000 publishers globally generate over 300 billion user interactions, effectively engaging and retargeting users in the past seven years. In this period, iZooto has emerged as one of the primary drivers of publisher traffic in India.

"We are excited to be the first marketing automation platform in India to secure this partnership with Comscore. With this collaboration, we can seamlessly attribute unique visitors and maximize revenue opportunities with iZooto's products, providing invaluable insights for publishers and media agencies alike. This also marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to solidifying our position as a trusted authority in the publisher ecosystem," said Neel Kothari, Founder and CEO, iZooto.

"The partnership with iZooto is something unique for Comscore, especially in the APAC market. This allows Comscore to expand our measurement capabilities and also provide an unbiased, accurate view of the traffic, particularly Unique Visitors. This also brings to light, 3rd party data for a marketing automation platform, which has not historically had a standard measurement tool apart from the 1st party data from publishers or the platforms." Visakh Vijayakumar, Sales Director at Comscore India.

Partnering with iZooto would help Comscore provide in-depth traffic attribution data to iZooto's customers. iZooto on the other hand will now be able to provide clear traffic attribution flowing in from their products, set data benchmarking to gauge engagement and unlock increased revenue opportunities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor