Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys performance of school kids, says momentous event

After attending a performance of school children in Delhi Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez said taking part in this momentous event with the students brings me great pleasure and honour.

Jindal Public School, Dwarka on Saturday organized a grand Annual Day Celebration in the school premises. Bollywood Actress Jacquline Fernandez and popular TV Actress Shivangi Joshi attended the event as special guests along with other prominent attendees. More than 5000 people gathered together and made the event a huge success.

While addressing the audience, Actor Jacqueline Fernandez said, "Being here to take part in this momentous event with the students brings me great pleasure and honor. I want to thank Pratik Jindal Chairman of Jindal Public School for taking this platform further with the lovely students and teachers. Along with academics, I believe extracurricular activities are always important to a child's overall development. Best congratulations to all students, and I hope that more events like this will be organized in the future."

In his welcome speech to address prominent attendees and audiences, Pratik Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Public School said, "We are hosting our Annual Day Celebration after a long hiatus of 2 years. Our goal is to engage our students in a group activity that boasts team spirit and unity. We are happy to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez and Shivangi Joshi as our special guests and to bring so much energy along to our prestigious event."

Proceeding further with the event students from classes 3rd to 12th of the school showcases their outstanding talents and won the audiences. Jacqueline Fernandez and Shivangi Joshi also joined a student group performance on public demand.

To motivate and cheer students, TV Actress Shivani Joshi also shared a motivational speech. She said, "This kind of event helps childrens to visualise their goals and ambitions in life. I am very delighted to be a part of this great evening. These lovely children remind me of my school days."

Chairman Pratik Jindal concluded the event with his vote of thanks and shared his gratitude to special guests and the audience for making the event successful. He promised the audience that the school will surely organize many cultural and special events in the upcoming days.

