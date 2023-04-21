Jagmag Lights invested in Sculpture: A new breakthrough in India's decorative lighting industry

New Delhi [India], April 21 (/NewsReach): Sculpture, a subsidiary brand of Jagmag Lights, has recently launched its first product in India's decorative lighting industry. The new product is a chandelier with inbuilt artificial intelligence (AI) and kinetic motions, making it the first Indian company to have technology patents for kinetic lights. Sculpture has been researching the Indian market since 2015 to understand the preferences of Indian consumers for chandeliers.

The primary objective of Sculpture was to create a chandelier that could cater to the diverse demands of Indian consumers. With the use of inbuilt AI and kinetic motions, the company has succeeded in developing a chandelier that can adjust the lighting according to the user's preferences, making it both aesthetically pleasing and functional. The kinetic motions add an extra dimension to the product, allowing it to be controlled via computer-operated systems.

Jagmag Lights, the parent company of Sculpture, funded all the research for the new product. Jagmag Lights is known for manufacturing innovative static decorative lights, whereas Sculpture is focused on kinetic lights with inbuilt AI technology.

The new product launched by Sculpture has already attracted showroom dealers who are eager to collaborate with the company. The chandelier is expected to be in high demand given its unique features and innovative technology.

The product is available for direct purchase through the company's website, https://thesculptures.in/. The website offers a user-friendly platform where customers can browse through the product catalogue and place orders conveniently. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible lighting solutions.

In conclusion, Sculpture has set a new benchmark in India's decorative lighting industry with the launch of its latest product. The inbuilt AI and kinetic motions of the chandelier highlight the company's innovative approach to lighting solutions. With the product's unique features and advanced technology, Sculpture is poised to make a significant impact in the market and establish itself as a leader in the industry.

