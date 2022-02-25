Jagran Lakecity University announces launch of Central India's Groundbreaking Football Talent Development Programme

today announced the launch of a groundbreaking talent development programme that will enable talented football players, schools and clubs in central India to optimise their potential, structures, establish sustainable and long-term scouting schemes and, ultimately, reduce the gap at the top of the game.

Central India has been making giant strides in sports with hockey, cricket, athletics, adventure sports leading excellence and producing national and international level athletes. Jagran Lakecity University realising the tremendous passion and potential of football in central India, has embarked through its 'Elite Athlete Development Programme', to support the football ecosystem in the state in particular and central India in general.

There is no football senior team club in Madhya Pradesh, which is part of I-League or ISL and to kickstart this initiative, Jagran Lakecity University has become the principal sponsor of Rajasthan United Football Club, an Indian professional football which plays in national level I-League. Jagran Lakecity University is their home turf and are currently training here before they embark on their I-League campaign in March 2022 in Kolkata. The team has some exciting national and international players on their team list.

JLU has identified five areas that we need to address to build a robust football ecosystem in central India:

Development of home-grown coach-educators through regional coach-educator courses

Development of technical directors through Courses and workshops

Data and information on the market, the various ecosystem stakeholders and their performance

Sports Business management & environment education

Training of students and professionals on skills, opportunities and nutrition.

The initiative and sponsorship of Rajasthan United Football Club will see local players, students, professionals and parents gain access to JLU's coach and player development programs, including the RUFC club's curriculum, resource library and the Coach Education webinar series.

"Our endeavour is to promote and encourage football in central India and to trigger this passion and purpose, we decided to bring RUFC to Madhya Pradesh. We are launching the Elite Athlete Development Programme to ensure that every football talent gets a chance. This goal is very ambitious but we are highly motivated and focused," said Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro Chancellor, during a press conference today.

"The initiatives being taken will inspire and provide an ideal platform to boys and girls from the state to progress to professional football, and also the National Teams. Developing talent is based on three key things: finding the talent, creating an environment in which the footballer can flourish and, most importantly, coaching," Gupta averred.

Furthermore, JLU shall be hosting 4th JLU Football Leagues later this year. This is one of the biggest private universities football leagues and over the years has grown to become a platform of young footballing talent.

The Spanish coach of RUFC Fransesc Bonet Caruncho said, "We need more youth competitions to identify talent, offer them a pathway and develop coaching. We are very excited to be part of this initiative and have thoroughly enjoyed outstanding football facilities and environment at Jagran Lakecity University."

