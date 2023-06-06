Jagran Lakecity University Excels at Khelo India University Games 2023

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6: Jagran Lakecity University proudly announces the exceptional achievements of its students at the esteemed Khelo India University Games 2023 (KIUG-2023). The university's talented students participated in the 10-day-long sporting event, aimed at promoting grassroots sports and identifying emerging sports talents from across the country, and made a resounding impact on the grand stage.

Kavya Balhara, BPES, secured a Bronze Medal in KIUG- 52kg- JUDO, Rewa Rawat BPES, won a gold medal in KIUG-63kg JUDO, and Mohit Sherawat earned a silver medal in KUIG-81kg- JUDO. These super power sports people have brought immense pride to Jagran Lakecity University. Jagran Lakecity University extends heartfelt congratulations to Kavya Balhara, Rewa Rawat, Mohit Sherawat, and all the athletes who represented the university at KIUG-2023. Their outstanding performances have inspired future sports enthusiasts and highlighted the university's commitment to holistic development.

The university remains dedicated to providing exceptional opportunities and support to its sports stars, empowering them academically and athletically. Jagran Lakecity University celebrates its achievements at KIUG-2023 and looks forward to the continued success of its students in various academic and non-academic domains.

