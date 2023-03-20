Jagran Lakecity University hosts the sixth edition of the International Festival of Media and Design

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (/NewsVoir): The sixth edition of Jagran Lakecity University's International Festival of Media and Design took place from 16th to 18th March at the University campus, near Chandanpura, Bhopal.

The three-day international fest curated and orgsed by the Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies hosted 24 speakers renowned for their expertise in the media industry and took sessions and masterclasses on the theme "People, Communication, and Trust: Decoding Media in the Phygital World".

The festival aimed to broaden and facilitate scholarly and industry-relevant exchanges in the domains of Journalism, Media & Communications, Design & mation, and Filmmaking & events by connecting practitioners and scholars triggered ideas through a combination of keynote addresses, fireside chats, workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, and exhibitions.

Experts, Media practitioners, and leaders like Jyoti Malhotra, Raj Kumar Jha, T.M Veeraraghav, Atul Kasbekar, Sanjoy Roy, Suresh Eriyat, Pooja P. Vardhan, Ashish Kulkarni, Msh Vashisht, Atul Chourasia, and Brajesh Rajput, graced the occasion.

While addressing the audience during the inaugural session, Chief Guest, T.M. Veeraraghav, Executive Editor BQ Prime who was formerly with CNN-IBN & NDTV said, "It is a journalist's responsibility to create a social consciousness about the news that the people are receiving and to build that trust we've still got a long way to go and I think it'll be interesting to see how technology and trust go hand in hand."

The inaugural session was also observed by Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Dr. Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Dr. Vivek Khare, Registrar, JLU, Professor Diwakar Shukla, Dean, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, other dignitaries, and students and faculty members of the university and other institutions.

The event in total consisted of 4 fireside chats, 7 masterclasses, 1-panel discussion, 4 keynote sessions and a cultural evening with students from Central India, local creative agencies, academicians and professionals who attended the three-day festival.

The Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies at Jagran Lakecity University, in line with one of the four pillars of the university, i.e., Industry Intervention continually strives to bring the industry closer to the academics, to bridge the understanding between their learning and industry practice. Bringing together connoisseurs and practitioners from the practising world helps students correlate and get equipped for their future endeavours.

