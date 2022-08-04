Jai Bheem Short Video app celebrates 50 years of the musical journey of renowned singer Hemlata

August 4: Amidst great fanfare at an event held at ISCKON auditorium in Juhu, Mumbai that was graced with stalwarts of the music industry, Jai Bheem Short video app celebrated 50 years of the singing career of Hemlataji.

JAI BHEEM Short video app had announced a contest where they invited entries from its app users and influencers to create videos on Hemlata’s songs, and the singer herself felicitated the selected winners.

Among the Bollywood singers on this occasion were Chintan Baltliwala, Sonali Patel, Devika Pandit, Pratibha Waghmare, Ravi Bishen, Saral Meghani, Ravi Jain, Siddharth Bhatt, Farzana Sheikh, K C Gupta and Hemlataji’s best friend, Usha Timothy. The guest list included Girish Wankhede, K C Gupta, Rashmi Arya, DrSundari Thakur, Yashpal Jain and Rakesh Kumar.

Hemlataji started her singing career at just 13. Her famous title song from ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’ for which Filmfare awarded the singer, was sung by these singers, followed by ‘Kai Din Se Mujhe’ from the same film. Hemlataji has over 5,000 songs in about 50 languages to her credit, among them notable ones from ‘Nadiyakepaar’ and the Ramayana serial. She has rendered her songs for legendary music directors like S D Burman, Salil Chaudhary, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji, Madan Mohan and Ravindra Jain, among several others.

Girish Wankhede, the CEO of the JAI BHEEM short video app, felicitated Hemlataji with the Jai Bheem memento. Later, Hemlataji also presented the Jai Bheem Trophies to the contest winners.

A host of media persons attended the event ‘Musical tribute to Hemlataji’ organized by Keshav Rai, with Jai Bheem App’s sponsor and its CEO Girish Wankhede as the chief guest. “It is a great opportunity for us to be associated with a renowned singer like Hemlataji, who appreciated the idea of tapping new talent through this app. The present generation has to be educated about the contribution of a Senior artist like Hemlataji,” Wankhede said.

Also among the esteemed guests was ChintanBatliwala, who enthralled the audience by singing songs of Kishore Kumar. Batliwala also mentioned the opportunities opened to the talented newcomers through the JAI BHEEM short video app.

It was a great musical night where the audience enjoyed the melody of old songs that is the art and culture of Indian music. Girish Wankhede also announced that he would announce many such events in the coming days. “We are proud to unleash the talent of today’s youth who craftily adapt the old melodies. Visibility of our brand to gets a boost through such events,” Wankhede added.

