"Jamnagar sets a platform for growth for next many decades": Mukesh Ambani tells Reliance employees

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 3 : Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, addressing employees in Jamnagar on the occasion of celebrating 25 years of its flagship Jamnagar refinery, said that the Gujarat city sets a platform for growth for the next many decades, for all of Reliance family and their children.

"Jamnagar is not only the best oil refinery in the world, it has the biggest gigafactory in the world, the biggest solar energy and fourth is the world's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Besides, the digital factory will also be in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani told the employees.

"It sets a platform, which will be a platform for growth for the next many decades, for all of you, for your children," Mukesh Ambani added.

Reliance is developing AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, a city considered a Jewel of Reliance family, in a short span of 24 months.

Mukesh Ambani also said Jamnagar is a source of nature and conservation of the Reliance Foundation through its Vantara initiative.

Vantara programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad, was launched in February 2024. Spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar.

Jamnagar has become the world's refining hub - an engineering marvel that is India's pride. Intially, many experts had said that it would be impossible for an Indian company to set up the world's largest refinery in three years. But Reliance managed to achieve that in a record time of just 33 months, notwithstanding the lack of infrastructure and a severe cyclone that had hit Jamnagar then.

Leading world-class project consultants advised Dhirubhai Ambani against investing in the desert-like region that did not have roads, electricity, or even sufficient drinking water. They had warned that mobilising manpower, materials, technical experts and every other input in such wilderness would require extraordinary efforts.

Dhirubhai Ambani defied all the naysayers and went ahead with his dream. He wanted to create not just an industrial plant but a Nandanwan. Between 1996 and 1999, he and his highly motivated team went on to create an engineering marvel at Jamnagar. Today, the Jamnagar refinery complex houses some of the world's largest units such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC), and Petcoke gasification plants.

