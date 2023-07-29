Japanese Enterprise, Tiger Corporation, Celebrates its 100th Anniversary this Year and will Launch Highly Reliable Vacuum Stainless-steel Bottles in August

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 29: Tiger India Private Limited (TIPL), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese vacuum insulation technology pioneer Tiger corporation, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in February 2023, will launch the MTA-B080/B100/B150 Vacuum Insulated stainless-steel bottle (for cold storage only), which will be available at leading mass retailers, retail shops and EC platforms nationwide from August 2023.

In recent years, the need for vacuum-insulated bottles for use in active scenes such as outdoor activities and sports has been increasing from a sustainable perspective, and the vacuum-insulated bottle MCZ-S type (available in sizes 0.4L/0.6L/0.8L), which the Company started selling in October 2021, is easy to carry with a handle. It has been well received due to its convenience and easy carrying with a handle. In response to customer demand for a large capacity bottle with a handle for active use, the new MTA-B model is now available in three sizes (0.8L/1.0L/1.5L). The bottle can be easily opened with one hand and features a push-button lid bottle with a handle for easy carrying. The bottles are equipped with removable anti-bacterial bottom boots that protect the bottom of the bottle from scratches and impacts, making them comfortable to use in active situations as well as in everyday life. It is also equipped with an anti-bacterial processing lid and Super Clean Plus to make Tiger's unique 'BioGuard' hygiene specification.

Under the concept of 'EVERYWHERE', which is based on the desire for people to take their Tiger bottles with them everywhere, the company aims to further enrich the lives of customers by enabling them to stay hydrated comfortably in outdoor and sports situations while being conscious of sustainability through this product.

For more information on the above new products, please visit our website: www.tiger-corporation.com/en/ind.

Over its 100-year history, Tiger Vacuum Flasks and Vacuum Insulated Bottles have evolved in function and design based on health, human rights, and environmentally friendly manufacturing. We will continue to offer a sustainable, safe, and secure lifestyle to the people of India through the sale of highly reliable and creative Tiger products.

