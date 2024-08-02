Jay Foundation Utilizes Innovative software Satma CE for Transparency & Impact reporting

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Jay Foundation, a leading environmental non-profit, today announced its strategic partnership with Satma CE, a cutting-edge software platform designed to optimize the circular economy. By integrating Satma CE into its operations, Jay Foundation has significantly enhanced its waste management initiatives, particularly PET bottle recycling. This has further enabled generating and sharing tangible and real time reports to their partners & doners such as: Sugee Builders, Bombay Scottish School, and Sahakari Bhandar in association with Coca-Cola for PET bottle recycling.

Satma CE is a comprehensive operations software that streamlines the entire supply chain for circular economy materials, from collection to manufacturing. The platform provides real-time visibility and robust reporting capabilities, empowering organizations like Jay Foundation, that are engaged in waste management to monitor and optimize their operations effectively.

Through Satma CE, Jay Foundation will gain access to a powerful suite of tools, including:

* End-to-end traceability: Real-time tracking of materials, from origin to final product, with detailed records, images, and geolocation data.

* Data-driven decision making: In-depth analytics and reporting to inform strategic initiatives and measure environmental impact.

* Sustainability reporting: Generation of comprehensive Impact reports to demonstrate commitment to sustainability.

* Sustainable credit mapping: Transparent mapping of carbon credits, green credits, and EPR backed by verifiable data.

* Third-party verification: Integration with external verification systems to ensure data integrity and transparency.

* Advanced technologies: Leveraging OCR to streamline data entry and improve efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Jay Foundation and support their mission of creating a sustainable future," said Varun Karasia, Founder of Satma CE. "By utilizing Satma CE, Jay Foundation will be able to optimize their operations, generate valuable insights, and demonstrate their environmental impact with unparalleled transparency."

"Satma CE is a game-changer for organizations like ours," said Jay Shringarpure, Founder and President of Jay Foundation. "The platform's ability to track and trace materials, generate tangible comprehensive reports, and support sustainability initiatives aligns perfectly with our goals. We are currently generating real time reports for our donors and collaboration partners through the software. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant positive change."

By combining Jay Foundation's dedication to environmental conservation with Satma CE's innovative technology, this partnership is poised to set a new standard for sustainable waste management and inspire others to join the circular economy movement.

About Satma CE

Satma CE is a leading-edge software platform designed to optimize the circular economy. It is an operational software with a focus on Waste Management. By providing real-time visibility, robust reporting, and advanced analytics, Satma CE empowers organizations to manage their waste and materials efficiently, automate capturing of environmental impact, and drive sustainable growth. (https://www.satmace.com/)

About Jay Foundation

Jay Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2018 with a singular mission: environmental preservation, with a particular focus on the captivating beaches of Maharashtra. They strive to create a sustainable and pollution-free coastal environment for future generations. (https://www.jayfoundation.co.in/)

Contacts:

Varun Karasia

Phone number: +91 8080500600

Email: varunkarasia@satmace.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474373/Satma_CE___Tracking_waste.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor