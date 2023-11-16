Jayesh Saini, chairman of Lifecare Hospitals, felicitated with "Best Emerging Leader 2023"

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 16: In a momentous celebration of innovation and excellence, Jayesh Saini, the visionary Chairman of Lifecare Hospitals, has been honored with the prestigious "World's Best Emerging Brand for Lifecare" and "Best Emerging Leader" awards from the esteemed WCRCINT at The House of Lords, London.

This remarkable recognition not only applauds Saini's extraordinary work but also underlines Lifecare Hospitals' unyielding commitment to setting new global benchmarks in healthcare.

A Leading Light: Jayesh Saini

Jayesh Saini's incredible journey to becoming a global healthcare leader has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. His unwavering commitment to providing top-notch medical care, innovative solutions, and improving access to healthcare services has earned him this remarkable accolade.

Under his astute leadership, Lifecare Hospitals has emerged as a beacon of healthcare excellence, setting new standards for healthcare delivery not only in Kenya but also across Africa at large.

Lifecare Hospitals in Kenya: A Beacon of Quality and Accessibility

Lifecare Hospitals has emerged as a global beacon of excellence in healthcare, with an exceptional presence in Kenya. Already established in five major parts of the country, including Bungoma, Eldoret, Kikuyu, Meru, and Migori, Lifecare Hospitals have redefined quality healthcare in the region.

These state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced medical technology, staffed by world-class medical professionals, and uphold a patient-centric approach that emphasizes excellence. The presence of Lifecare Hospitals in Kenya has been instrumental in improving healthcare services, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all.

A Vision for Expanding Healthcare Services

Jayesh Saini's visionary leadership and dedication have been instrumental in transforming healthcare landscapes across East Africa. His passion for improving healthcare services has driven Lifecare Hospitals to lay the foundation for 10 additional hospitals in different regions of Africa. This ambitious endeavor aims to increase the total bed capacity to over 2,600 by 2024 from the current bed capacity of 650.

Additionally, Lifecare Group has advanced plans to establish hospitals in other Eastern African nations, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo. These hospitals will be equipped with super specialty clinics in areas such as Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Nephrology, Radiology, and more. By 2027, the combined bed capacity of Lifecare Hospitals across the region is projected to exceed 4,100 beds.

A Legacy of Excellence

Over the past two decades, Mr. Saini has fortified the foundation of his companies through knowledge and investments. Bliss Healthcare, his brainchild, stands as Kenya's largest network of outpatient medical centers, earning the trust and support of the Kenyan public through its exceptional performance. In 2017, LifeCare Hospitals were established to address the inpatient care needs of Kenyans, offering primary and secondary care, multifunctional clinics, surgical services, critical care units, child care, advanced diagnostic facilities, and more.

A Vision for the Future

Driven by a vision to revolutionize the healthcare sector and uplift communities across Africa, LifeCare Group has extensive plans for the future. In Kenya, the group aims to commission an advanced nursing training institute in 2024 and establish two additional hospitals, including a 500-bed tertiary care center. The group has also made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure across East Africa, with projects that will create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people, contributing to the promotion of preventive healthcare.

Recognizing Excellence and Impact

Jayesh Saini's leadership and commitment to expanding healthcare services have been recognized globally as he receives the prestigious "World's Best Emerging Brand for Lifecare" and "Best Emerging Leader" awards from WCRCINT. This accolade acknowledges Lifecare Hospitals' remarkable journey as a healthcare brand that is making a significant impact on the global stage. With its unwavering commitment to excellence, Lifecare Hospitals is changing the landscape of healthcare, setting new standards and transforming lives in the process.

In a world where healthcare is of paramount importance, Jayesh Saini's leadership and Lifecare Hospitals' remarkable work stand as shining examples of what dedication, innovation, and passion can achieve. As the Chairman of Lifecare Group, Jayesh Saini's journey continues to inspire the world with his outstanding contributions, and his vision to make healthcare accessible to all remains unwavering.

